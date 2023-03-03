Advanced search
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
7.440 USD   +16.98%
03/03Veritone : Investor Presentation March 2023
03/03UBS Adjusts Veritone's Price Target to $7.50 From $9, Maintains Neutral Rating
03/02Veritone Guides For Q1 Revenue of $29.5-$30.5 Million, vs CIQ Consensus of $34 Million; FY 2023 Revenue Seen at $158-$168 Million, vs Consensus of $161 Million
Veritone : Investor Presentation March 2023

03/03/2023 | 09:00pm EST
aiWARE:

THE LEADING ENTERPRISE AI PLATFORM

Investor Presentation | March 2023

Copyright © 2023 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS & DISCLAIMERS

This presentation of Veritone, Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward- looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors sections, that we believe could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Those factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to expand our aiWARE SaaS business; declines or limited growth in the market for AI-based software applications and concerns over the use of AI that may hinder the adoption of AI technologies; our requirements for additional capital to support our business growth, and the availability of such capital on acceptable terms, if at all; our reliance upon a limited number of key customers for a significant portion of our revenue; fluctuations in our results over time; the impact of seasonality on our business; our ability to manage our growth, including through acquisitions and our further expansion into international operations; our ability to enhance our existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; actions by our competitors, partners and others that may block us from using the technology in our aiWARE platform, offering it to for free to the public or making it cost prohibitive to continue to incorporate their technologies into our platform; interruptions, performance problems or security issues with our technology and infrastructure, or that of our third party service providers; the impact of the continuing economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraaine on the business of the Company and that of our existing and potential customers; and increasing interest rates, inflationary pressures, and the threat of a recession in the United States and around the world. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Before you invest, you should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company. You may obtain these documents for free on the Company's website or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the Company's GAAP financial results, this presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables detailing the items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciling such non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the Appendix.

The Company has provided these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP measures differently. These non-GAAP measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP.

This presentation also contains information using industry publications that generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but such information may not be accurate or complete. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding the information from these industry publications, we have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources nor have we ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied on therein.

Copyright © 2023 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

2

VERITONE OVERVIEW

IMPOSSIBLE IS OUTDATED

Our Mission

With our leading Enterprise AI software, applications and services, our mission is to create a better world - one that is safe, dynamic, transparent and innovative through the power of AI, changing how entire global industries and governments operate today.

PARTNERS

CUSTOMERS

Founded in

2014

NASDAQ:

VERI

69

Issued U.S. & Foreign Patents +

50 Pending Applications

655+

Employees

100+

Partners including Amazon, Google,

Microsoft, Oracle, & other household names

Processing ~100,000 hours

642+

Every Day...

SaaS customers including major

media & entertainment names

Copyright © 2023 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

3

VERITONE AT A GLANCE

OVERVIEW

KEY INDICATORS SEEING MOMENTUM

  • Veritone's operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARETM, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, text and other unstructured data sources into actionable intelligence
  • Multi-facetedaiWARETM platform capable of listening, watching, analyzing, and optimizing the world's information and infrastructure 24/7/365
  • Cognition behind aiWARETM is being used extensively across major Commercial Enterprises and Government & Regulated Industries customers today, driving down the cost, complexity and time to develop, deploy and distribute cognitively enabled applications across any cloud or on-premise infrastructure
  • Industry-leadingpartners and customers

Financials

$150M

+30% YOY Growth

FY 2022 Revenue

642

KPIs

21% YOY Growth

Ending Software Customers

02.2023

Veritone Deploys

Generative AI

Enhanced offering from proven enterprise AI technology leader provides immediate native support for both large-language and domain- specific models

+42%

+$184M

YOY Revenue Growth

Cash and Cash Equivalents

FY 2022

+$91M Unencumbered Cash

Software Product & Services

As of 12/31/22

$20M

>90%

+141% YOY Growth

Gross Revenue Retention

Total New Bookings

12.2022

Veritone Powers Cameo

Kids' Personalized Videos

AI technology enhances fan engagement and enables greater scale with customized Cameo videos from popular children's characters

* Definitions provided on the Supplemental Financial Information slide in the Appendix.

CopyrightCopyright©©20232023Veritone,Veritone,IncInc..AllAllrightsrightsreservedreserved..CONFIDENTIALTrademarks are.theTrademarksproperty ofaretheirtherespectiveproperty ofownerstheir respective. owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Large and Growing Enterprise AI Market

Leading Operating System and Applications for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving Enterprise AI Transformation

Focused Growth and Pathway Towards Profitability Through Strategic and Organic Opportunities

Critical Enterprise Solutions with Growing, and Attractive, Blue Chip Customer base

Founder-Led Entrepreneurial Management Team with Extensive Experience in Building "Data-Centric" Businesses

Attractive Financial Model and High Gross Margins

Copyright © 2023 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

5

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 01:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Ryan S. Steelberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman
Fleming Meng Chief Information Officer
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.40.38%270
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.40.61%184 911
ACCENTURE PLC-0.59%167 045
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.99%147 556
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.99%116 953
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.83%92 214