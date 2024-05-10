Investor Presentation
May 2024
The enterprise AI company that makes humans even better.
Veritone is a leading enterprise AI software, applications and services provider with one mission - to advance the capabilities of AI to empower people to do more than they ever thought possible.
Founded in
NASDAQ:
Employees:
Customers:
2014
VERI
650+*
3,384*
Earnings
Results
Snapshot
Key indicators in 1Q24(1)
Financials
$32M
1Q24
Total Revenue
KPIs
3,384
1Q24 Total Software
Products & Service
Customers(3))
$15M
$9M
1Q24
Cash & Cash
Software Revenue
Equivalents as of
3/31/2024(2))
$72M
>90%
1Q24 Annual
1Q24 Gross Revenue
Recurring Revenue
Retention(3))
Recent Business Highlights
Veritone Launches Ask Veri to Empower Customers to Talk to Their Data for
NOV Actionable Insights and Workflow
28 Activation
Veritone launched Ask Veri, a new conversational intelligence solution that empowers Veritone Digital Media Hub ("DMH") users to quickly extract actionable insights and execute dynamic workflows from their media archive data through a generative AI-enabled,chat-based tool.
Veritone Clinches 2024 NAB Product of the
APR
Year Award for a Fifth Time with Generative
4
AI Solution
For the fifth time, Veritone won NAB Product of the Year for the
company's recently launched Ask Veri. This is the fourth time Veritone
received top billing in the AI/ML category. Last year, Veritone's
Generative AI platform won the category, while Veritone Avatar
secured the award in 2022, and Veritone Voice in 2021. Veritone
Attribute was recognized as best new radio technology in 2019.
Veritone and OPEXUS Team Up to Provide AI
APR
Solutions to National Canadian Bank
30
Announced that a major national bank in Canada is leveraging the
OPEXUS ATIPXpress® AI Assist Module, which now includes Veritone's
award-winning Redact solution.
DEC
14
Veritone and Grabyo Partner to Create AI-
MAY
Powered Live Clipping, Asset Management
7
and Monetization Solution
Announced a partnership with Grabyo, a leading cloud video platform for live broadcasting, live clipping and distribution, to streamline live digital content production and leverage AI-driven content management and monetization tools to meet the evolving needs of sports organizations in today's fast-paced digital landscape.
Veritone Launches AI Consulting and Services Group, Immediately Ascends to AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status
Veritone announced the launch of its AI consulting and services group to bridge the marketplace gap for seamless implementations of AI. Veritone's advisory proficiency has played a crucial role in the company's advancement to the Amazon Web Services ("AWS") Advanced Tier Services Partner level within the AWS Partner Network. The elevation in status acknowledges Veritone's AI consulting and service group, which plays a pivotal role in the advancement of AI, empowering customers to effectively use and derive the most benefit from the technology.
Veritone's
Growth
Drivers
DOUBLE DOWN ON CORE
VERTICALS
- Deepen exposure to industries we serve
- Leverage track record of AI partner model success to increase market share
- Grow our diverse customer and revenue base
UNLOCK THE POTENTIAL OF EXISTING CUSTOMERS
- Showcase expanding market applications of solutions across core verticals to existing customers
- Upsell additional volume to current customers
- Cross-sellexpanding use cases
- Convert trial customers, particularly in government and regulated industries, to long-term customers
- International Data Corporation (IDC)
CAPITALIZE ON DATA & INTEGRATION CAPABILITIES
- Deliver product ecosystem designed to drive operational efficiencies, accelerate decision making and increase profitability
- Market ability to integrate and orchestrate disparate data and workflows
HARNESS EXPANDING
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
- Expand our offerings to meet the demands of increasing spend and use cases of AI within enterprises
- Global AI market expected to grow at 19% CAGR and reach ~$900B by 2026(1)
6
Empowering a rapidly growing partner & customer ecosystem.
7
Investment Highlights
Large & Growing
Enterprise AI Market
Critical Enterprise Solutions with Growing, and Attractive, Blue Chip Customer Base
A Leading Operating System and
applications for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Driving Enterprise AI Transformation
Founder-Led Entrepreneurial Management Team with Extensive Experience in Building
"Data-Centric" Businesses
Focused Growth and Pathway Towards
Profitability Through Strategic and
Organic Opportunities
Attractive Financial Model and
High Gross Margins
aiWARE platform
One platform. Endless possibilities.
Our aiWARE platform is the foundation upon which Veritone delivers human-centered AI solutions that enable customers to acquire, analyze, and act on hard-to-reach data, transforming it into actionable intelligence and do more than what was previously humanly possible
Build
Accelerate
Leverage
AI-powered
AI enterprise
a vast ecosystem
solutions and
implementation
of proprietary and
applications
and adoption,
third-party AI
faster and cost-
increasing
models with
effectively
operational
minimal
efficiency
integration costs
KERNEL
Application Layer
INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS
Integration Layer
AUTOMATE STUDIO
APIs
Data search & indexing layer
INTELLIGENT DATA LAKE
Processing layer
CONTROLLER
VERITONE & 3rd PARTY COGNITIVE ENGINES
Data ingestion layer
ADAPTERS
- decade of leading
- Acquires Machine Box; company exceeds 300 full-time employees
- aiWARE applications include IDentify, Redact and Attribute
- Acquires Performance Bridge Media
- Acquires Wazee Digital
- First $1M quarter for aiWARE
- Anaheim PD becomes first government agency to use aiWARE; launch first GovCloud (AWS) environment for U.S. government agency use
• Launches AI
Consulting &
Services Group
- Launches GenAI; Veritone acquires Broadbean and forms Veritone Hire
the way
• Initial Public Offering on
NASDAQ
•
Veritone aiWARETM
established
•
Acquires Atigeo
ROI Media
becomes
•
aiWARE launched on
Veritone
Media
Microsoft Azure
GovCloud
•
aiWARE receives
Series B financing
FedRAMP authorization
complete,
acquires ROI
Media
•
Veritone CMS;
- Veritone Collection;
- Veritone Admin; and
- Veritone Discovery launch
• Veritone acquires
PandoLogic
- Launches SPORTX; multi-lingualsynthetic voice offering becomes available
- USPTO issues three patents to Veritone
10
