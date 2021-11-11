Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/11 04:00:00 pm
32.94 USD   +3.42%
05:57pVeritone Investor Presentation November 2021
PU
11/10AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Rng, veri, posh
MT
11/10Tech Stocks Sliding Near Intra-Day Lows as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritone Investor Presentation November 2021

11/11/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

aiWARETM :

The Leading Enterprise AI Platform

Investor Presentation | November 2021

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

Forward Looking Statements & Disclaimers

This presentation of Veritone Inc. (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward- looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We have included important factors in the cautionary statements included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), particularly in the Risk Factors sections, that we believe could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Before you invest, you should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company. You may obtain these documents for free on the Company's website or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the Company's GAAP financial results, this presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tables detailing the items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciling such non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Appendix.

The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP measures differently. These non-GAAP measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results reported in accordance with GAAP.

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

2

Veritone is a leading enterprise AI software and services provider that activates the digital transformation of organizations. Our mission is to simply create a better world. One that is safe, dynamic, transparent, and innovative. The proven AI platform, aiWARE, the first proprietary operating system (OS) for AI, was designed to achieve this mission. By acting as the foundation for companies across multiple sectors, aiWARE enables the creation of enterprise-scale AI solutions and bespoke applications for customers and partners across industries."

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

3

Veritone at a Glance

Overview

  • Veritone's operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARETM, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, text, and other unstructured data sources into actionable intelligence
  • Multi-facetedaiWARE platform capable of listening, watching, analyzing, and optimizing the world's information and infrastructure 24/7/365
  • Cognition behind aiWARE is being used extensively across major Commercial Enterprises and Government & Regulated Industries customers today, driving down the cost, complexity and time to develop, deploy and distribute cognitively enabled applications across any cloud or on-premise infrastructure
  • Industry-leadingpartners and customers

Financials

KPIs

Key Updates

Key Indicators Seeing Momentum

$22.7M

+169%

46%

+44% YOY growth

YOY Revenue Growth

YOY Improvement

Q3 2021

Q3 2021

Q3 2021 Revenue

Software Product & Services

Non-GAAP Net Loss

433

$3.3M

>90%

+34% YOY Growth

+61% YOY Growth

+10% YOY Growth

Pro Forma Customers

Pro Forma New Bookings

Pro Forma Gross Retention

Strategic Acquisition

New Wins

New Product Introduction

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

4

Recent Events

Veritone Closes Acquisition of PandoLogic

Expanding AI Platform for Intelligent Recruitment

Deployed Forecaster /

Controller and Battery

Optimizer

Enabling real-time predictive AI for smart grid optimization & resilience

Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with MARVEL.ai

Veritone MARVEL.ai will create and manage

voice models for Mythical Entertainment, whose shows reach 75 million YouTube subscribers

Law Enforcement

Transparency &

Trust Report

Shining Light on Police and Community Relationships and How Technology Can Help

Agreement with Recur

to create NFTs using Pac- 12 Networks Content

Three-year agreement will simplify a multi-rights environment and make it possible for fans to own collegiate sports digital products and collectables

Multi-Cloud FedRAMP

Authorization To Operate

Across Entire DOJ

Expands from EOUSA to all 59 DOJ Agencies Now Supports Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

New Exclusive International Licensing Agreement with CBS News

Three-year agreement will enhance search and discoverability of content and provide additional licensing opportunities

2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

MARVEL.ai synthetic voice solution wins for best new AI/Machine Learning technology category

Copyright © 2021 Veritone, Inc. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

NASDAQ: VERI

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERITONE, INC.
05:57pVeritone Investor Presentation November 2021
PU
11/10AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Rng, veri, posh
MT
11/10Tech Stocks Sliding Near Intra-Day Lows as Chipmakers Weigh
MT
11/10Tech Stocks Retreat Wednesday, Weighing on Broader Market Gauges
MT
11/10JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Veritone to $49 From $45, Maintains Market Outpe..
MT
11/10Veritone Beats Top and Bottom Line Guidance with Record Q3 Results, Raises Guidance for..
PU
11/10Veritone, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/10VERITONE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
11/09Veritone Q3 Loss Narrows as Revenue Climbs; Sets Q4, FY21 Sales Outlook
MT
11/09MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Rng, veri, posh
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERITONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 050 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 31,85 $
Average target price 39,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Albert Brown Senior Vice President-Engineering
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.11.95%1 050
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.39.18%293 377
ACCENTURE PLC39.63%230 385
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.71%173 480
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.32%108 649
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.00%107 813