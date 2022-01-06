Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritone MARVEL.ai Synthetic Voice Solution Supports NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face

01/06/2022 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Connection with Veritone’s hyper-realistic synthetic Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution gives NVIDIA content creators more than 200 voices and 150 languages to choose from to enhance face and video animation projects in immersive digital worlds

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today its MARVEL.ai synthetic voice solution is now compatible with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse’s™ Audio2Face, an AI-based technology that generates facial motion and lip-sync entirely from an audio source. For Audio2Face content creators focused on bringing best in class to VR, AR, 3D graphics and virtual communities, MARVEL.ai provides a library of more than 200 synthetic stock voices and 150 languages to choose from that will enhance their face and video animation projects in the immersive digital worlds they are creating.

“We are excited to reveal this compatibility with NVIDIA Omniverse, which many view as the key to building the metaverse,” said Veritone Co-founder and President Ryan Steelberg. “Given NVIDIA’s recent announcement at CES 2022 that its real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform is now freely available to millions of NVIDIA Studio creators using GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX graphics processing units (GPUs), the interconnected 3D virtual worlds that both Veritone and NVIDIA envision for commerce, entertainment, creativity and industry will be possible.”

Veritone is compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face as well as other face and audio animation and synthetic media software platforms for uses such as adding synthetic voice to metaverse avatars.

“The NVIDIA Omniverse provides a platform for people to collaborate, learn, and build community; however, it requires a seamless high-quality experience and voice quality is fundamental,” said Veritone Chief Marketing Officer Scott Leatherman. “As the world pivots to understand, explore, and drive commerce in the metaverse, we are proud to support NVIDIA’s Omniverse with hyper-realistic synthetic voice from MARVEL.ai. The diversity of voices and languages offered by MARVEL.ai will enable users and brands within the Omniverse a powerful, localized, and engaging experience.”

MARVEL.ai is a hyper-realistic synthetic Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution that allows celebrities, athletes, influencers, broadcasters, and other entities across industries to create and monetize synthetic voices in real or digitally immersive worlds securely and ethically. The Veritone team takes a hands-on approach and works with clients to acquire the necessary training data to create a custom voice that can be transformed into different languages, dialects, accents, genders and more.

In addition to custom voice clones, the MARVEL.ai self-serve application enables users to create text-to-speech voice projects with stock voices. With the MARVEL.ai application, users can open their voice toolkit to an unlimited number of projects where they have access to over 200 voice models across more than 150 languages.

To learn more, contact Veritone at info@veritone.com.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is based in Santa Clara, California and designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as systems on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market. Launched in beta last year, NVIDIA Omniverse is an easily extensible, open platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation. Creators, designers, researchers, and engineers can connect major design tools, assets, and projects to collaborate and iterate in a shared virtual space. Developers and software providers can also easily build and sell Extensions, Apps, Connectors, and Microservices on Omniverse’s modular platform to expand its functionality.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VERITONE, INC.
03:30pVeritone MARVEL.ai Synthetic Voice Solution Supports NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face
BU
2021Roth Capital Adjusts Veritone's Price Target to $42 from $51, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2021VERITONE : The Argument for Reaching Non-English-Speaking Audiences with Content
PU
2021Veritone Partners With Snowflake to Deliver AI-Powered Data Cloud
BU
2021VERITONE : Investor Presentation December 2021
PU
2021Veritone and Vixen Labs Join Forces to Accelerate the Enterprise Adoption of AI Enabled..
BU
2021Veritone Joins Smart Electric Power Alliance and Utility Analytics Institute to Advance..
BU
2021The Environmental Protection Agency Embraces Veritone's aiWARE to Meet Transparency Req..
BU
2021Respeecher Has Partnered with Veritone, a Leader in Enterprise AI, to Deliver Speech-to..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERITONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 105 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 689 M 689 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,75 $
Average target price 37,80 $
Spread / Average Target 91,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Albert Brown Senior Vice President-Engineering
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-12.14%689
ACCENTURE PLC-4.19%251 018
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-10.41%224 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.28%192 164
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.41%123 956
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.28%105 400