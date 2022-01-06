Veritone MARVEL.ai Synthetic Voice Solution Supports NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face

Connection with Veritone’s hyper-realistic synthetic Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution gives NVIDIA content creators more than 200 voices and 150 languages to choose from to enhance face and video animation projects in immersive digital worlds

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today its MARVEL.ai synthetic voice solution is now compatible with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse’s™ Audio2Face, an AI-based technology that generates facial motion and lip-sync entirely from an audio source. For Audio2Face content creators focused on bringing best in class to VR, AR, 3D graphics and virtual communities, MARVEL.ai provides a library of more than 200 synthetic stock voices and 150 languages to choose from that will enhance their face and video animation projects in the immersive digital worlds they are creating.

“We are excited to reveal this compatibility with NVIDIA Omniverse, which many view as the key to building the metaverse,” said Veritone Co-founder and President Ryan Steelberg. “Given NVIDIA’s recent announcement at CES 2022 that its real-time 3D design collaboration and virtual world simulation platform is now freely available to millions of NVIDIA Studio creators using GeForce RTX and NVIDIA RTX graphics processing units (GPUs), the interconnected 3D virtual worlds that both Veritone and NVIDIA envision for commerce, entertainment, creativity and industry will be possible.”

Veritone is compatible with NVIDIA Omniverse Audio2Face as well as other face and audio animation and synthetic media software platforms for uses such as adding synthetic voice to metaverse avatars.

“The NVIDIA Omniverse provides a platform for people to collaborate, learn, and build community; however, it requires a seamless high-quality experience and voice quality is fundamental,” said Veritone Chief Marketing Officer Scott Leatherman. “As the world pivots to understand, explore, and drive commerce in the metaverse, we are proud to support NVIDIA’s Omniverse with hyper-realistic synthetic voice from MARVEL.ai. The diversity of voices and languages offered by MARVEL.ai will enable users and brands within the Omniverse a powerful, localized, and engaging experience.”

MARVEL.ai is a hyper-realistic synthetic Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution that allows celebrities, athletes, influencers, broadcasters, and other entities across industries to create and monetize synthetic voices in real or digitally immersive worlds securely and ethically. The Veritone team takes a hands-on approach and works with clients to acquire the necessary training data to create a custom voice that can be transformed into different languages, dialects, accents, genders and more.

In addition to custom voice clones, the MARVEL.ai self-serve application enables users to create text-to-speech voice projects with stock voices. With the MARVEL.ai application, users can open their voice toolkit to an unlimited number of projects where they have access to over 200 voice models across more than 150 languages.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is based in Santa Clara, California and designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as systems on a chip unit for the mobile computing and automotive market. Launched in beta last year, NVIDIA Omniverse is an easily extensible, open platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation. Creators, designers, researchers, and engineers can connect major design tools, assets, and projects to collaborate and iterate in a shared virtual space. Developers and software providers can also easily build and sell Extensions, Apps, Connectors, and Microservices on Omniverse’s modular platform to expand its functionality.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

