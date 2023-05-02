Veritone : Quarterly Non-GAAP Supplement Q1 2023

This document contains the following unaudited supplemental financial and business information:
Page
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation to GAAP Information for fiscal year 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2023;
Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022;
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the Full Year 2023, as provided May 2, 2023;
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss to GAAP Net Loss for 1Q:22, 2Q:22, 3Q:22, 4Q:22; 1Q:23 and for the
Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the three months ended June 30, 2023;
Supplemental Financial Information for the available periods starting 1Q:22;
Supplemental Revenue Breakdown and Comparisons;
Reconciliation of Pro Forma Revenue to Revenue and Calculation of AAR as if PandoLogic Ltd. was owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021; and
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Loss from Operations.
Explanatory Notes
The accompanying financial information excludes all financial statement disclosures and other information required by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. However, Veritone has previously filed, or has publicly disclosed and will file, with the SEC, financial statements for each of the above noted periods that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC rules and regulations. The accompanying financial information is derived from the books and records of Veritone that were used to prepare those financial statements. Accordingly, the accompanying information should be read in conjunction with Veritone's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC for each respective period. We believe that quarter-to-quarter comparisons of results from operations, or any other similar period-to-period comparisons, should not be construed as reliable indicators of our future performance.
The accompanying financial information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP results and guidance with the Company's most directly comparable GAAP results and guidance are detailed on the following pages. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider this these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported in accordance with GAAP.
VERITONE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
March 31,
2023
Revenue
Cost of revenue
Non-GAAP gross profit
GAAP cost of revenue
Stock-based compensation expense
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
GAAP sales and marketing expenses Stock-based compensation expense Contribution of business held for sale Lease exit charges
Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
GAAP research and development expenses Stock-based compensation expense Contribution of business held for sale
Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP research and development expenses
GAAP general and administrative expenses Depreciation
Stock-based compensation expense
Change in fair value of contingent consideration Variable consultant performance bonus expense Contribution of business held for sale
State sales tax reserve Lease exit charges
Acquisition and due diligence costs
Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
GAAP amortization
GAAP loss from operations
Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations
GAAP other income (expense), net
Gain on debt extinguishment
Foreign currency impact
Interest expense, net
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net
GAAP loss before income taxes Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes
GAAP net loss
Income tax provision
Other non-GAAP adjustments
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
$
34,407 $
6,923
27,484
6,923
(20)
6,903
11,069
(463)
-
-
-
10,606
9,883
(1,004)
-
-
8,879
22,321
(198)
(3,329)
(5,045)
-
-
-
-
(561)
-
13,188
(5,016)
(20,805)
15,636
(5,169)
(1,186)
-
-
1,182
(4)
(21,991)
16,818
(5,173)
(22,129)
138
16,818
(5,173) $
34,235 $
6,705
27,530
6,705
(24)
6,681
12,576
(727)
-
-
-
11,849
11,068
(1,247)
-
-
9,821
2,304
(245)
(2,663)
13,830
-
-
-
-
(207)
-
13,019
(5,211)
(3,629)
(3,506)
(7,135)
(1,231)
-
-
1,183
(48)
(4,860)
(2,323)
(7,183)
(3,253)
(1,607)
(2,323)
(7,183) $
37,196 $ 43,890
7,0976,707
30,09937,183
7,0976,707
(26)
7,0516,681
13,92013,780
(535)
-
-
-
-
-
13,29613,245
11,78410,854
(1,532)(1,273)
--
-
10,0549,581
2,50217,050
(549)
(2,986)(2,702)
14,291
(355)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,080)
(175)
12,56712,189
(5,504)
(5,450)
(3,611)
(9,951)
(2,161)
12,145
(5,772)
2,194
(1,249)
18,413
(19,097)
-
1,305
680
56
(4)
(4,860)
8,462
(6,272)
(5,716)2,190
(4,886)
5,032
26
3,430
(6,272)
(5,716)
$
2,190
$ 30,263 6,809
23,454
6,809
(20)
6,789
12,690
(176)
(263)
-
(316)
11,935
11,347
(1,542)
(558)
(344)
8,903
17,397
(478)
(2,179)
(651)
(394)
(96)
-
-
(805)
(604)
12,190
(5,429)
(23,409)
13,855
(9,554)
355
-
(1,161)
805
(1)
(23,054)
13,499
(9,555)
(22,783)
(271)
13,499
$ (9,555)
Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share
35,477
36,084
36,202
36,360
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share(2)
35,477
36,084
36,202
42,487
Non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.16)
$
0.06
Non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.16)
$
0.05
Adjustments are comprised of the adjustments to GAAP cost of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses and other (expense) income, net (where applicable) listed above.
In Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, the shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share include the dilutive effects of common stock options, RSUs, and warrants as well as the common stock issuable in connection with the convertible notes, which for
36,588
36,588
$ (0.26)
$ (0.26)
1
VERITONE, INC.
Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Core
Corporate(2)
Core
Corporate(2)
Operations(1)
Total
Operations(1)
Total
Net income (loss)
$
(12,716)
$
(10,067)
$
(22,783)
$
(6,100)
$
(16,029)
$
(22,129)
Provision for income taxes
(504)
233
(271)
134
4
138
Depreciation and amortization
5,754
153
5,907
5,098
116
5,214
Stock-based compensation expense
2,335
1,582
3,917
1,983
2,833
4,816
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
651
651
-
5,045
5,045
Interest expense, net
9
796
805
-
1,182
1,182
Foreign currency impact
(1,146)
(15)
(1,161)
-
Acquisition and due diligence costs
-
805
805
-
561
561
Contribution of business held for sale (3)
917
-
917
-
-
-
Variable consultant performance bonus expense
394
-
394
-
-
-
Severance and executive transition costs
847
417
1,264
-
-
-
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(4,110)
$
(5,445)
$
(9,555)
$
1,115
$
(6,288)
$
(5,173)
(1)Core Operations consists of our aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content, licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.
(2)Contribution of business held for sale relates to the net loss for the periods presented for our Energy Group that we intend to divest before the end of Q2 2023. The Energy Group met the held for sale criteria as of March 31, 2023. However, we have not recast Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) for periods ended prior to March 31, 2023 because the change in business strategy to divest the business occurred in Q1 2023 and the prior period contributions were costs to operate the continuing business when incurred in the prior periods. The historical amounts would not have a major effect on prior period results. Immaterial
(3)Corporate consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire company, including public company driven costs.
2
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GAAP NET LOSS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 E
GAAP net loss
$
(61,104)
$
(62,078)
$
(47,876)
$
(65,728)
(25,236)
(54,600)
Interest expense, net
-
-
9
538
4,350
3,200
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
22
(1,452)
76
2,699
1,988
2,000
Depreciation and amortization
3,701
5,947
6,407
9,410
22,493
23,800
Stock-based compensation expense
14,383
19,402
19,539
40,063
19,115
15,800
Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs(1)
-
279
145
349
540
1,300
Change in fair value of Contingent consideration
-
-
-
13,130
(22,721)
700
Costs associated with unsolicited acquisition proposal
116
-
-
-
-
-
Contribution of business held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
900
Variable consultant performance bonus expense
-
-
-
-
-
1,600
Performance Bridge earn-out fair value adjustment
-
139
-
-
-
-
Machine Box contingent payments
1,386
1,600
-
-
-
-
Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs
2,427
-
-
2,698
2,688
800
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(39,046)
$
(36,179)
$
(20,593)
$
6,832
$
(15,880)
$
(4,500)
Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs consists of severance and executive transition costs in 2023, severance and executive search costs in 2022 and 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.
Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.
Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures FY 2023 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided May 2, 2023.
3
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS TO GAAP NET LOSS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Q1:2022
Q2:2022
Q3:2022
Q4:2022
Q1:2023
Q2:2023 E
GAAP net loss
$
(22,129)
$
(3,253)
$
(4,886)
$
5,032
$
(22,783)
$
(19,300)
Interest expense, net
1,182
1,183
1,305
680
805
800
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
138
(1,607)
26
3,430
(271)
600
Depreciation and amortization
5,214
5,456
5,824
5,999
5,907
6,000
Stock-based compensation expense
4,816
4,661
5,102
4,536
3,917
4,000
Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs(1)
-
-
365
175
1,264
-
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(19,097)
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
5,045
(13,830)
(14,291)
355
651
-
Foreign currency impact
-
-
-
-
(1,161)
-
Contribution of business held for sale
-
-
-
-
917
-
Variable consultant performance bonus expense
-
-
-
-
394
400
Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs
561
207
839
1,080
805
-
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(5,173)
$
(7,183)
$
(5,716)
$
2,190
$
(9,555)
$
(7,500)
Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs consists of severance and executive transition costs in 2023, severance and executive search costs in 2022 and 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.
Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures for Q1 2023 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided May 2, 2023.