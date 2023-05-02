Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Veritone, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
4.260 USD   -6.17%
Veritone : Quarterly Non-GAAP Supplement Q1 2023

05/02/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
VERITONE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Q1 2023)

This document contains the following unaudited supplemental financial and business information:

Page

  1. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation to GAAP Information for fiscal year 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2023;
  2. Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022;
  3. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the Full Year 2023, as provided May 2, 2023;
  4. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss to GAAP Net Loss for 1Q:22, 2Q:22, 3Q:22, 4Q:22; 1Q:23 and for the
    Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the three months ended June 30, 2023;
  5. Supplemental Financial Information for the available periods starting 1Q:22;
  6. Supplemental Revenue Breakdown and Comparisons;
  7. Reconciliation of Pro Forma Revenue to Revenue and Calculation of AAR as if PandoLogic Ltd. was owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021; and
  8. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Loss from Operations.

Explanatory Notes

The accompanying financial information excludes all financial statement disclosures and other information required by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. However, Veritone has previously filed, or has publicly disclosed and will file, with the SEC, financial statements for each of the above noted periods that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC rules and regulations. The accompanying financial information is derived from the books and records of Veritone that were used to prepare those financial statements. Accordingly, the accompanying information should be read in conjunction with Veritone's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC for each respective period. We believe that quarter-to-quarter comparisons of results from operations, or any other similar period-to-period comparisons, should not be construed as reliable indicators of our future performance.

The accompanying financial information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP results and guidance with the Company's most directly comparable GAAP results and guidance are detailed on the following pages. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider this these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

VERITONE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

March 31,

2023

Revenue

Cost of revenue

Non-GAAP gross profit

GAAP cost of revenue

Stock-based compensation expense

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

GAAP sales and marketing expenses Stock-based compensation expense Contribution of business held for sale Lease exit charges

Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

GAAP research and development expenses Stock-based compensation expense Contribution of business held for sale

Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP research and development expenses

GAAP general and administrative expenses Depreciation

Stock-based compensation expense

Change in fair value of contingent consideration Variable consultant performance bonus expense Contribution of business held for sale

State sales tax reserve Lease exit charges

Acquisition and due diligence costs

Business realignment and severance and executive transition costs Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

GAAP amortization

GAAP loss from operations

Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations

GAAP other income (expense), net

Gain on debt extinguishment

Foreign currency impact

Interest expense, net

Non-GAAP other income (expense), net

GAAP loss before income taxes Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes

GAAP net loss

Income tax provision

Other non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

$

34,407 $

6,923

27,484

6,923

(20)

6,903

11,069

(463)

-

-

-

10,606

9,883

(1,004)

-

-

8,879

22,321

(198)

(3,329)

(5,045)

-

-

-

-

(561)

-

13,188

(5,016)

(20,805)

15,636

(5,169)

(1,186)

-

-

1,182

(4)

(21,991)

16,818

(5,173)

(22,129)

138

16,818

(5,173) $

34,235 $

6,705

27,530

6,705

(24)

6,681

12,576

(727)

-

-

-

11,849

11,068

(1,247)

-

-

9,821

2,304

(245)

(2,663)

13,830

-

-

-

-

(207)

-

13,019

(5,211)

(3,629)

(3,506)

(7,135)

(1,231)

-

-

1,183

(48)

(4,860)

(2,323)

(7,183)

(3,253)

(1,607)

(2,323)

(7,183) $

37,196 $ 43,890

7,0976,707

30,09937,183

7,0976,707

  1. (26)
    7,0516,681

13,92013,780

  1. (535)

-

-

-

-

  1. -
    13,29613,245

11,78410,854

(1,532)(1,273)

--

  1. -

10,0549,581

2,50217,050

  1. (549)
    (2,986)(2,702)

14,291

(355)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. (1,080)
  1. (175)

12,56712,189

(5,504)

(5,450)

(3,611)

(9,951)

(2,161)

12,145

(5,772)

2,194

(1,249)

18,413

  • (19,097)
  • -

1,305

680

56

(4)

(4,860)

8,462

  1. (6,272)
    (5,716)2,190

(4,886)

5,032

26

3,430

  1. (6,272)

(5,716)

$

2,190

$ 30,263 6,809

23,454

6,809

(20)

6,789

12,690

(176)

(263)

-

(316)

11,935

11,347

(1,542)

(558)

(344)

8,903

17,397

(478)

(2,179)

(651)

(394)

(96)

-

-

(805)

(604)

12,190

(5,429)

(23,409)

13,855

(9,554)

355

-

(1,161)

805

(1)

(23,054)

13,499

(9,555)

(22,783)

(271)

13,499

$ (9,555)

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share

35,477

36,084

36,202

36,360

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share(2)

35,477

36,084

36,202

42,487

Non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.16)

$

0.06

Non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share

$

(0.15)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.16)

$

0.05

  1. Adjustments are comprised of the adjustments to GAAP cost of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses and other (expense) income, net (where applicable) listed above.
  2. In Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, the shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share include the dilutive effects of common stock options, RSUs, and warrants as well as the common stock issuable in connection with the convertible notes, which for

36,588

36,588

$ (0.26)

$ (0.26)

1

VERITONE, INC.

Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Core

Corporate(2)

Core

Corporate(2)

Operations(1)

Total

Operations(1)

Total

Net income (loss)

$

(12,716)

$

(10,067)

$

(22,783)

$

(6,100)

$

(16,029)

$

(22,129)

Provision for income taxes

(504)

233

(271)

134

4

138

Depreciation and amortization

5,754

153

5,907

5,098

116

5,214

Stock-based compensation expense

2,335

1,582

3,917

1,983

2,833

4,816

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

651

651

-

5,045

5,045

Interest expense, net

9

796

805

-

1,182

1,182

Foreign currency impact

(1,146)

(15)

(1,161)

-

Acquisition and due diligence costs

-

805

805

-

561

561

Contribution of business held for sale (3)

917

-

917

-

-

-

Variable consultant performance bonus expense

394

-

394

-

-

-

Severance and executive transition costs

847

417

1,264

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,110)

$

(5,445)

$

(9,555)

$

1,115

$

(6,288)

$

(5,173)

(1)Core Operations consists of our aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content, licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.

(2)Contribution of business held for sale relates to the net loss for the periods presented for our Energy Group that we intend to divest before the end of Q2 2023. The Energy Group met the held for sale criteria as of March 31, 2023. However, we have not recast Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) for periods ended prior to March 31, 2023 because the change in business strategy to divest the business occurred in Q1 2023 and the prior period contributions were costs to operate the continuing business when incurred in the prior periods. The historical amounts would not have a major effect on prior period results. Immaterial

(3)Corporate consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire company, including public company driven costs.

2

VERITONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GAAP NET LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 E

GAAP net loss

$

(61,104)

$

(62,078)

$

(47,876)

$

(65,728)

(25,236)

(54,600)

Interest expense, net

-

-

9

538

4,350

3,200

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

22

(1,452)

76

2,699

1,988

2,000

Depreciation and amortization

3,701

5,947

6,407

9,410

22,493

23,800

Stock-based compensation expense

14,383

19,402

19,539

40,063

19,115

15,800

Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs(1)

-

279

145

349

540

1,300

Change in fair value of Contingent consideration

-

-

-

13,130

(22,721)

700

Costs associated with unsolicited acquisition proposal

116

-

-

-

-

-

Contribution of business held for sale

-

-

-

-

-

900

Variable consultant performance bonus expense

-

-

-

-

-

1,600

Performance Bridge earn-out fair value adjustment

-

139

-

-

-

-

Machine Box contingent payments

1,386

1,600

-

-

-

-

Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs

2,427

-

-

2,698

2,688

800

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(39,046)

$

(36,179)

$

(20,593)

$

6,832

$

(15,880)

$

(4,500)

  1. Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs consists of severance and executive transition costs in 2023, severance and executive search costs in 2022 and 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.
  2. Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.

Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures FY 2023 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided May 2, 2023.

3

VERITONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS TO GAAP NET LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q1:2022

Q2:2022

Q3:2022

Q4:2022

Q1:2023

Q2:2023 E

GAAP net loss

$

(22,129)

$

(3,253)

$

(4,886)

$

5,032

$

(22,783)

$

(19,300)

Interest expense, net

1,182

1,183

1,305

680

805

800

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

138

(1,607)

26

3,430

(271)

600

Depreciation and amortization

5,214

5,456

5,824

5,999

5,907

6,000

Stock-based compensation expense

4,816

4,661

5,102

4,536

3,917

4,000

Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs(1)

-

-

365

175

1,264

-

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

(19,097)

-

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,045

(13,830)

(14,291)

355

651

-

Foreign currency impact

-

-

-

-

(1,161)

-

Contribution of business held for sale

-

-

-

-

917

-

Variable consultant performance bonus expense

-

-

-

-

394

400

Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs

561

207

839

1,080

805

-

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(5,173)

$

(7,183)

$

(5,716)

$

2,190

$

(9,555)

$

(7,500)

  1. Business realignment, severance and executive transition costs consists of severance and executive transition costs in 2023, severance and executive search costs in 2022 and 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.

Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures for Q1 2023 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided May 2, 2023.

4

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:11:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
