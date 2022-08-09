Veritone : Quarterly Non-GAAP Supplement Q2 2022

VERITONE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Q2 2022)

This document contains the following unaudited supplemental financial and business information:

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation to GAAP Information for fiscal year 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2022; Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the Full Year 2022, as provided August 9, 2022; Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss to GAAP Net Loss for 1Q:21, 2Q:21, 3Q:21, 4Q:21; 1Q:22; 2Q:22 and and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for 3Q:22E; Supplemental Financial Information for the available periods starting 1Q:21; Pro Forma Income Statement (unaudited) as if PandoLogic Ltd. was owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021; Supplemental Revenue Breakdown and Comparisons (unaudited); Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements; and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements (cont.).

Explanatory Notes

The accompanying financial information excludes all financial statement disclosures and other information required by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. However, Veritone has previously filed, or has publicly disclosed and will file, with the SEC, financial statements for each of the above noted periods that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC rules and regulations. The accompanying financial information is derived from the books and records of Veritone that were used to prepare those financial statements. Accordingly, the accompanying information should be read in conjunction with Veritone's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC for each respective period. We believe that quarter-to-quarter comparisons of results from operations, or any other similar period-to-period comparisons, should not be construed as reliable indicators of our future performance.

The accompanying financial information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP results and guidance with the Company's most directly comparable GAAP results and guidance are detailed on the following pages. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider this these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported in accordance with GAAP.