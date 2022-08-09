Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veritone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
8.980 USD   -5.97%
04:40pVERITONE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pVeritone Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:15pEarnings Flash (VERI) VERITONE Reports Q2 Loss $-0.20
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritone : Quarterly Non-GAAP Supplement Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VERITONE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Q2 2022)

This document contains the following unaudited supplemental financial and business information:

Page

  1. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation to GAAP Information for fiscal year 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2022;
  2. Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021;
  3. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the Full Year 2022, as provided August 9, 2022;
  4. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss to GAAP Net Loss for 1Q:21, 2Q:21, 3Q:21, 4Q:21; 1Q:22; 2Q:22 and and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for 3Q:22E;
  5. Supplemental Financial Information for the available periods starting 1Q:21;
  6. Pro Forma Income Statement (unaudited) as if PandoLogic Ltd. was owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021;
  7. Supplemental Revenue Breakdown and Comparisons (unaudited);
  8. Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements; and
  9. Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements (cont.).

Explanatory Notes

The accompanying financial information excludes all financial statement disclosures and other information required by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. However, Veritone has previously filed, or has publicly disclosed and will file, with the SEC, financial statements for each of the above noted periods that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC rules and regulations. The accompanying financial information is derived from the books and records of Veritone that were used to prepare those financial statements. Accordingly, the accompanying information should be read in conjunction with Veritone's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC for each respective period. We believe that quarter-to-quarter comparisons of results from operations, or any other similar period-to-period comparisons, should not be construed as reliable indicators of our future performance.

The accompanying financial information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP results and guidance with the Company's most directly comparable GAAP results and guidance are detailed on the following pages. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider this these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported in accordance with GAAP.

VERITONE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP INFORMATION

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

2021(1)

2021(1)

2022(1)

Revenue

$

18,295

$

19,206

$

22,655

$

55,149

$

34,407

Cost of revenue

4,823

5,231

5,808

6,267

6,923

Non-GAAP gross profit

13,472

13,975

16,847

48,882

27,484

GAAP cost of revenue

4,823

5,231

5,808

6,267

6,923

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

-

(116)

(20)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

4,823

5,231

5,808

6,151

6,903

GAAP sales and marketing expenses

6,427

5,253

5,906

11,349

11,069

Stock-based compensation expense

(898)

(234)

(226)

(1,716)

(463)

Lease exit charges

-

-

-

-

-

Business realignment and officer severance costs

(236)

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

5,293

5,019

5,680

9,633

10,606

GAAP research and development expenses

4,960

4,646

5,254

10,215

9,883

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,019)

(566)

(431)

(3,217)

(1,004)

Business realignment and officer severance costs

(14)

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

3,927

4,080

4,823

6,998

8,879

GAAP general and administrative expenses(1)

31,543

15,644

14,994

30,455

22,321

Depreciation

(175)

(78)

(95)

(189)

(197)

Stock-based compensation expense

(19,693)

(5,809)

(4,615)

(1,523)

(3,329)

Warrant expense

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(1)

-

-

(213)

(12,830)

(5,045)

State sales tax reserve

(138)

(146)

(22)

-

-

Stock offering costs

-

-

-

-

-

Lease exit charges

(3,367)

-

-

-

-

Acquisition and due diligence costs

-

(735)

(1,426)

(537)

(562)

Business realignment and officer severance costs

(7)

(92)

-

-

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

8,163

8,784

8,623

15,376

13,188

GAAP amortization(1)

(1,078)

(1,079)

(1,683)

(5,032)

(5,015)

GAAP loss from operations(1)

(30,536)

(12,647)

(10,990)

(8,169)

(20,804)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (2)

26,625

8,739

8,711

25,160

15,635

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations

(3,911)

(3,908)

(2,279)

16,991

(5,169)

GAAP other income (expense), net

(9)

(13)

(15)

(563)

(1,186)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expense

-

-

-

538

1,182

Lease termination charges

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on sale of asset

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP other income (expense), net

(9)

(13)

(15)

(25)

(4)

GAAP loss before income taxes(1)

(30,545)

(12,660)

(11,005)

(8,732)

(21,990)

Total non-GAAP adjustments (2)

26,625

8,739

8,711

25,698

16,817

Non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes

(3,920)

(3,921)

(2,294)

16,966

(5,173)

GAAP net loss(1)

(30,567)

(12,715)

(11,401)

(10,958)

(22,129)

Income tax provision

22

55

396

2,226

139

Other non-GAAP adjustments

26,625

8,739

8,711

25,698

16,817

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(3,920)

$

(3,921)

$

(2,294)

$

16,966

$

(5,173)

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share

32,172

32,741

33,333

34,917

35,477

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share(3)

32,172

32,741

33,333

45,621

35,477

Non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share

$

(0.12)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.07)

$

0.49

$

(0.15)

Non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share

$

(0.12)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.07)

$

0.37

$

(0.15)

  1. Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."
  2. Adjustments are comprised of the adjustments to GAAP cost of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses and other (expense) income, net (where applicable) listed above.
  3. In Q4 2021, the shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share include the dilutive effects of common stock options, RSUs, and warrants as well as the common stock issuable in connection with the convertible notes, which for the purposes of diluted net earnings per share will be presented as if the convertible senior notes were converted to common shares as of January 1, 2021.

June 30, 2022

  • 34,235
    6,705

27,530

6,705

(24)

6,681

12,576

(727)

-

-

11,849

11,068

(1,247)

-

9,821

2,304

(245)

(2,663)

-

13,830

-

-

-

(207)

-

13,019

(5,211)

(3,629)

(3,506)

(7,135)

(1,231)

-

1,183

-

-

(48)

(4,860)

(2,323)

(7,183)

(3,253)

(1,607)

(2,323)

  • (7,183)

36,084

36,084

  • (0.20)
  • (0.20)

1

VERITONE, INC.

Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Core

Corporate(2)

Core

Corporate(2)

Operations(1)

Total

Operations(1)

Total

Net loss

$

(8,230)

$

4,977

$

(3,253)

$

(676)

$ (12,039)

$

(12,715)

Provision for income taxes

(964)

(643)

(1,607)

-

55

55

Depreciation and amortization

5,306

150

5,456

1,084

73

1,157

Stock-based compensation expense

2,685

1,976

4,661

1,016

5,593

6,609

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of Contingent consideration

-

(13,830)

(13,830)

-

-

-

State sales tax reserve

-

-

-

-

146

146

Lease exit charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expense

-

1,183

1,183

-

-

-

Acquisition and due diligence costs

-

207

207

-

735

735

Business realignment, severance and executive search costs

-

-

-

-

92

92

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,203)

$

(5,980)

$

(7,183)

$

1,424

$ (5,345)

$

(3,921)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Core

Corporate(2)

Core

Corporate(2)

Operations(1)

Total

Operations(1)

Total

Net loss(3)

$

(14,251)

$

(11,131)

$

(25,382)

$

(3,501)

$ (39,781)

$

(43,282)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes(3)

(846)

(622)

(1,468)

-

77

77

Depreciation and amortization(3)

10,404

266

10,670

2,167

243

2,410

Stock-based compensation expense

4,668

4,809

9,477

3,711

24,508

28,219

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of Contingent consideration(3)

-

(8,785)

(8,785)

-

-

-

State sales tax reserve

-

-

-

-

284

284

Lease exit charges

-

-

-

-

3,367

3,367

Interest expense

-

2,365

2,365

-

-

-

Acquisition and due diligence costs

-

769

769

-

735

735

Business realignment, severance and executive search costs

-

-

-

250

99

349

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

(25)

$

(12,329)

$

(12,354)

$

2,627

$ (10,468)

$

(7,841)

(1)Core Operations consists of our aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content, licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.

(2)Corporate consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire company, including public company driven costs.

(3)Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."

2

VERITONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GAAP NET LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

2021(1)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2022 E

GAAP net loss

$ (59,601)

$ (61,104)

$ (62,078)

$ (47,876)

$

(65,728)

(54,300)

Interest expense

496

-

-

9

538

5,200

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

6

22

(1,452)

76

2,699

600

Depreciation and amortization

253

3,701

5,947

6,407

9,410

21,700

Stock-based compensation expense

16,089

14,383

19,402

19,539

40,063

18,900

Business realignment, severance and executive search costs(2)

-

-

279

145

349

-

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

3,740

-

-

-

-

-

Warrant expense

5,790

207

-

102

-

-

Write-off of debt discounts and debt issuance costs at IPO

10,132

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of warrant liability

(7,114)

(184)

(16)

200

-

-

Gain on sale of asset

-

-

-

(56)

-

-

State sales tax reserve

-

-

-

818

306

-

Stock offering costs

-

-

-

27

-

-

Lease exit charges(3)

-

-

-

16

3,367

-

Change in fair value of Contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

13,130

(4,600)

Costs associated with unsolicited acquisition proposal

-

116

-

-

-

-

Performance Bridge earn-out fair value adjustment

-

-

139

-

-

-

Machine Box contingent payments

-

1,386

1,600

-

-

-

Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs

-

2,427

-

-

2,698

-

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ (30,209)

$ (39,046)

$ (36,179)

$ (20,593)

$

6,832

$ (12,500)

(1)Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."

(2)Business realignment, severance and executive search costs consists of severance and executive search costs in 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.

(3)Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.

Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures FY 2022 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided August 9, 2022.

3

VERITONE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS TO GAAP NET LOSS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Q3:2021(1)

Q4:2021(1)

Q1:2022(1)

Q1:2021

Q2:2021

Q2:2022

Q3:2022 E

GAAP net loss

$

(30,567)

$

(12,715)

$

(11,401)

$

(10,958)

$

(22,127)

$

(3,253)

$

(20,700)

Interest expense

-

-

-

538

1,182

1,183

1,400

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

22

55

396

2,226

138

(1,607)

500

Depreciation and amortization

1,253

1,157

1,779

5,221

5,212

5,456

5,500

Stock-based compensation expense

21,610

6,609

5,271

6,573

4,816

4,661

4,700

Business realignment, severance and executive search costs(2)

257

92

-

-

-

-

-

Warrant expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Write-off of debt discounts and debt issuance costs at IPO

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

213

12,830

5,045

(13,830)

2,100

Gain on sale of asset

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

State sales tax reserve

138

146

22

-

-

-

-

Stock offering costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lease exit charges(3)

3,367

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs

-

735

1,426

537

561

207

-

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(3,920)

$

(3,921)

$

(2,294)

$

16,967

$

(5,173)

$

(7,183)

$

(6,500)

(1)Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."

(2)Business realignment, severance and executive search costs consists of severance and executive search costs in 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020.

(3)Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.

Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures Q3 2022 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided August 9, 2022.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 20:35:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERITONE, INC.
04:40pVERITONE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:17pVeritone Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04:15pEarnings Flash (VERI) VERITONE Reports Q2 Loss $-0.20
MT
04:15pEarnings Flash (VERI) VERITONE Posts Q2 Revenue $34.2M
MT
11:25aVeritone Secures Department of Justice Contract for Its Automation Platform
MT
07:08aVeritone and U.S. Department of Justice Expand Relationship with Antitrust Division Con..
BU
08/08Veritone Voice Breaks Language Barriers with David Meltzer's The Playbook Podcast Reach..
BU
08/08Veritone Voice Breaks Language Barriers with David Meltzer’s the Playbook Podcast ..
CI
08/04Veritone Creates AI-Driven Revenue Opportunities for Enterprise Media & Entertainment C..
BU
08/04Veritone, Inc. Creates AI-Driven Revenue Opportunities for Enterprise Media & Entertain..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERITONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 56,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 344 M 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,55 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Louis Graziadio Independent Director
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-57.52%344
ACCENTURE PLC-25.14%196 299
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-25.33%188 801
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.73%155 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.79%119 771
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.82%103 302