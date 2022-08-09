Veritone : Quarterly Non-GAAP Supplement Q2 2022

This document contains the following unaudited supplemental financial and business information:
Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation to GAAP Information for fiscal year 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the three months ended June 30, 2022;
Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021;
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for the Full Year 2022, as provided August 9, 2022;
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss to GAAP Net Loss for 1Q:21, 2Q:21, 3Q:21, 4Q:21; 1Q:22; 2Q:22 and and for the Midpoint of the Company's Guidance for 3Q:22E;
Supplemental Financial Information for the available periods starting 1Q:21;
Pro Forma Income Statement (unaudited) as if PandoLogic Ltd. was owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021;
Supplemental Revenue Breakdown and Comparisons (unaudited);
Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements; and
Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements (cont.).
Explanatory Notes
The accompanying financial information excludes all financial statement disclosures and other information required by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations. However, Veritone has previously filed, or has publicly disclosed and will file, with the SEC, financial statements for each of the above noted periods that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and SEC rules and regulations. The accompanying financial information is derived from the books and records of Veritone that were used to prepare those financial statements. Accordingly, the accompanying information should be read in conjunction with Veritone's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto filed with the SEC for each respective period. We believe that quarter-to-quarter comparisons of results from operations, or any other similar period-to-period comparisons, should not be construed as reliable indicators of our future performance.
The accompanying financial information includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP results and guidance with the Company's most directly comparable GAAP results and guidance are detailed on the following pages. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes such information to be important supplemental measures of performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Management also uses this information internally for forecasting and budgeting.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measures so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Veritone or predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider this these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported in accordance with GAAP.
VERITONE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP INFORMATION
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2021
2021(1)
2021(1)
2022(1)
Revenue
$
18,295
$
19,206
$
22,655
$
55,149
$
34,407
Cost of revenue
4,823
5,231
5,808
6,267
6,923
Non-GAAP gross profit
13,472
13,975
16,847
48,882
27,484
GAAP cost of revenue
4,823
5,231
5,808
6,267
6,923
Stock-based compensation expense
-
-
-
(116)
(20)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
4,823
5,231
5,808
6,151
6,903
GAAP sales and marketing expenses
6,427
5,253
5,906
11,349
11,069
Stock-based compensation expense
(898)
(234)
(226)
(1,716)
(463)
Lease exit charges
-
-
-
-
-
Business realignment and officer severance costs
(236)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
5,293
5,019
5,680
9,633
10,606
GAAP research and development expenses
4,960
4,646
5,254
10,215
9,883
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,019)
(566)
(431)
(3,217)
(1,004)
Business realignment and officer severance costs
(14)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
3,927
4,080
4,823
6,998
8,879
GAAP general and administrative expenses(1)
31,543
15,644
14,994
30,455
22,321
Depreciation
(175)
(78)
(95)
(189)
(197)
Stock-based compensation expense
(19,693)
(5,809)
(4,615)
(1,523)
(3,329)
Warrant expense
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration(1)
-
-
(213)
(12,830)
(5,045)
State sales tax reserve
(138)
(146)
(22)
-
-
Stock offering costs
-
-
-
-
-
Lease exit charges
(3,367)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition and due diligence costs
-
(735)
(1,426)
(537)
(562)
Business realignment and officer severance costs
(7)
(92)
-
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
8,163
8,784
8,623
15,376
13,188
GAAP amortization(1)
(1,078)
(1,079)
(1,683)
(5,032)
(5,015)
GAAP loss from operations(1)
(30,536)
(12,647)
(10,990)
(8,169)
(20,804)
Total non-GAAP adjustments (2)
26,625
8,739
8,711
25,160
15,635
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations
(3,911)
(3,908)
(2,279)
16,991
(5,169)
GAAP other income (expense), net
(9)
(13)
(15)
(563)
(1,186)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
-
-
-
538
1,182
Lease termination charges
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of asset
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net
(9)
(13)
(15)
(25)
(4)
GAAP loss before income taxes(1)
(30,545)
(12,660)
(11,005)
(8,732)
(21,990)
Total non-GAAP adjustments (2)
26,625
8,739
8,711
25,698
16,817
Non-GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes
(3,920)
(3,921)
(2,294)
16,966
(5,173)
GAAP net loss(1)
(30,567)
(12,715)
(11,401)
(10,958)
(22,129)
Income tax provision
22
55
396
2,226
139
Other non-GAAP adjustments
26,625
8,739
8,711
25,698
16,817
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(3,920)
$
(3,921)
$
(2,294)
$
16,966
$
(5,173)
Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share
32,172
32,741
33,333
34,917
35,477
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share(3)
32,172
32,741
33,333
45,621
35,477
Non-GAAP basic net gain (loss) per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.07)
$
0.49
$
(0.15)
Non-GAAP diluted net gain (loss) per share
$
(0.12)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.07)
$
0.37
$
(0.15)
Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."
Adjustments are comprised of the adjustments to GAAP cost of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses and other (expense) income, net (where applicable) listed above.
In Q4 2021, the shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share include the dilutive effects of common stock options, RSUs, and warrants as well as the common stock issuable in connection with the convertible notes, which for the purposes of diluted net earnings per share will be presented as if the convertible senior notes were converted to common shares as of January 1, 2021.
June 30, 2022
34,235
6,705
27,530
6,705
(24)
6,681
12,576
(727)
-
-
11,849
11,068
(1,247)
-
9,821
2,304
(245)
(2,663)
-
13,830
-
-
-
(207)
-
13,019
(5,211)
(3,629)
(3,506)
(7,135)
(1,231)
-
1,183
-
-
(48)
(4,860)
(2,323)
(7,183)
(3,253)
(1,607)
(2,323)
(7,183)
36,084
36,084
(0.20)
(0.20)
1
VERITONE, INC.
Breakdown and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to GAAP Net Loss for Core Operations and Corporate
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Core
Corporate(2)
Core
Corporate(2)
Operations(1)
Total
Operations(1)
Total
Net loss
$
(8,230)
$
4,977
$
(3,253)
$
(676)
$ (12,039)
$
(12,715)
Provision for income taxes
(964)
(643)
(1,607)
-
55
55
Depreciation and amortization
5,306
150
5,456
1,084
73
1,157
Stock-based compensation expense
2,685
1,976
4,661
1,016
5,593
6,609
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of Contingent consideration
-
(13,830)
(13,830)
-
-
-
State sales tax reserve
-
-
-
-
146
146
Lease exit charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
-
1,183
1,183
-
-
-
Acquisition and due diligence costs
-
207
207
-
735
735
Business realignment, severance and executive search costs
-
-
-
-
92
92
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(1,203)
$
(5,980)
$
(7,183)
$
1,424
$ (5,345)
$
(3,921)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Core
Corporate(2)
Core
Corporate(2)
Operations(1)
Total
Operations(1)
Total
Net loss(3)
$
(14,251)
$
(11,131)
$
(25,382)
$
(3,501)
$ (39,781)
$
(43,282)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes(3)
(846)
(622)
(1,468)
-
77
77
Depreciation and amortization(3)
10,404
266
10,670
2,167
243
2,410
Stock-based compensation expense
4,668
4,809
9,477
3,711
24,508
28,219
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of Contingent consideration(3)
-
(8,785)
(8,785)
-
-
-
State sales tax reserve
-
-
-
-
284
284
Lease exit charges
-
-
-
-
3,367
3,367
Interest expense
-
2,365
2,365
-
-
-
Acquisition and due diligence costs
-
769
769
-
735
735
Business realignment, severance and executive search costs
-
-
-
250
99
349
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
(25)
$
(12,329)
$
(12,354)
$
2,627
$ (10,468)
$
(7,841)
(1)Core Operations consists of our aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content, licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.
(2)Corporate consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire company, including public company driven costs.
(3)Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GAAP NET LOSS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
2021(1)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2022 E
GAAP net loss
$ (59,601)
$ (61,104)
$ (62,078)
$ (47,876)
$
(65,728)
(54,300)
Interest expense
496
-
-
9
538
5,200
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
6
22
(1,452)
76
2,699
600
Depreciation and amortization
253
3,701
5,947
6,407
9,410
21,700
Stock-based compensation expense
16,089
14,383
19,402
19,539
40,063
18,900
Business realignment, severance and executive search costs(2)
-
-
279
145
349
-
Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
3,740
-
-
-
-
-
Warrant expense
5,790
207
-
102
-
-
Write-off of debt discounts and debt issuance costs at IPO
10,132
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(7,114)
(184)
(16)
200
-
-
Gain on sale of asset
-
-
-
(56)
-
-
State sales tax reserve
-
-
-
818
306
-
Stock offering costs
-
-
-
27
-
-
Lease exit charges(3)
-
-
-
16
3,367
-
Change in fair value of Contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
13,130
(4,600)
Costs associated with unsolicited acquisition proposal
-
116
-
-
-
-
Performance Bridge earn-out fair value adjustment
-
-
139
-
-
-
Machine Box contingent payments
-
1,386
1,600
-
-
-
Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs
-
2,427
-
-
2,698
-
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ (30,209)
$ (39,046)
$ (36,179)
$ (20,593)
$
6,832
$ (12,500)
(1)Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."
(2)Business realignment, severance and executive search costs consists of severance and executive search costs in 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020 and 2019.
(3)Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.
Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures FY 2022 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided August 9, 2022.
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET LOSS TO GAAP NET LOSS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Q3:2021(1)
Q4:2021(1)
Q1:2022(1)
Q1:2021
Q2:2021
Q2:2022
Q3:2022 E
GAAP net loss
$
(30,567)
$
(12,715)
$
(11,401)
$
(10,958)
$
(22,127)
$
(3,253)
$
(20,700)
Interest expense
-
-
-
538
1,182
1,183
1,400
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
22
55
396
2,226
138
(1,607)
500
Depreciation and amortization
1,253
1,157
1,779
5,221
5,212
5,456
5,500
Stock-based compensation expense
21,610
6,609
5,271
6,573
4,816
4,661
4,700
Business realignment, severance and executive search costs(2)
257
92
-
-
-
-
-
Warrant expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Write-off of debt discounts and debt issuance costs at IPO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
213
12,830
5,045
(13,830)
2,100
Gain on sale of asset
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
State sales tax reserve
138
146
22
-
-
-
-
Stock offering costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lease exit charges(3)
3,367
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition, due diligence, and integration-related costs
-
735
1,426
537
561
207
-
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(3,920)
$
(3,921)
$
(2,294)
$
16,967
$
(5,173)
$
(7,183)
$
(6,500)
(1)Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 have been revised to correct for an error related to the calculation of fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition of PandoLogic and for subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration. For additional information, see the "Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements."
(2)Business realignment, severance and executive search costs consists of severance and executive search costs in 2021 and business realignment and officer severance costs in 2020.
(3)Lease exit charges consists of charges related to a sublease in 2021 and lease termination charges in 2020.
Note: GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) figures Q3 2022 reflect the midpoint of the Company's financial guidance provided August 9, 2022.
