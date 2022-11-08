Veritone Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Q3 Revenue Up 64% Year Over Year Driven By 131% Increase in Software Products & Services and 20% Increase in Managed Services -
- Q3 Ending Software Customers Up 43% on a Pro Forma Basis Year over Year -
- Record Q3 New Bookings of $16.5 Million, Up 393% Year over Year -
- Ryan Steelberg to be Elevated to Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 1, 2023; Chad Steelberg to Continue Serving as Chairman of the Board -
- Ended Q3 2022 with $196.1 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents(1) -
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“For the third quarter of 2022, Veritone reported revenue of $37.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 64 percent on a GAAP basis and 5 percent on a Pro Forma basis. Over the same period, new bookings in the quarter grew nearly 400% and Software Products and Services customer count grew 43%, both on a Pro Forma basis,” said Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone. “I am immensely proud of the team we have assembled, the technology we have developed, and the progress we have made in establishing a world-class AI operating system. Looking ahead, I have total confidence in Ryan and the stewardship he will employ in executing Veritone’s long-term strategy as Chief Executive Officer.”
Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone added, “Overall, our customer growth, record bookings and increasingly diverse revenue base continue to demonstrate that Veritone’s business is not only resilient but poised for acceleration. We will continue to responsibly invest in growing the business while also leveraging our partners to expand market opportunities.”
Financial Highlights: Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
Revenue increased 64% on a GAAP basis to $37.2 million and increased 5% on a Pro Forma basis.
Software Products & Services Revenue increased 131% on a GAAP basis to $20.8 million and decreased 5% on a Pro Forma basis.
Ending Software Customers of 618 increased 43% year over year and 4% sequentially.
Managed Services Revenue increased 20% to $16.4 million.
Loss from operations decreased 67% to $3.6 million and non-GAAP gross profit increased 79% to $30.1 million and was up 3% on a Pro Forma basis.
GAAP net loss was $4.9 million, as compared to $11.5 million.
Non-GAAP net loss was $5.7 million, as compared to $2.3 million.
Cash and cash equivalents(1) were $196.1 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $72.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
Average Annual Revenue (AAR) per customer declined by 18% on a Pro Forma basis driven by a higher mix of newer customers offset by a decline in Amazon.
Record Total New Bookings of $16.5 million increased 393% on a Pro Forma basis.
Pro Forma basis assumes Veritone owned PandoLogic since the beginning of 2021. See below for a description of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(1) Including approximately $59.5 million of cash received from Managed Services clients for future payments to vendors.
* See tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to directly comparable GAAP measures and for the definitions used for Software Products & Services Supplemental Financial Information.
NM = Not meaningful
Recent Business Highlights
Veritone aiWARE selected by Deloitte to advance AI practice focused on helping clients rapidly discover and manage media, text and data at scale.
Announced that more than 20% of California law enforcement agencies have adopted Veritone Contact, increasing approximately 80% in 2022.
Launched SPORTX™, a global intelligent marketplace for sports federations and content producers to license short-form sports video directly to media buyers, maximizing additional revenue streams and their visibility amongst media organizations.
Unveiled Veritone Tracker, a new AI-powered tracking solution that accelerates investigative efforts requiring rapid processing of video-based evidence in both public and private sectors.
Established a strategic partnership with Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, designed to provide real-time game updates.
Announced a new strategic partnership with Exterro, the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, to provide automated redaction for audio and video as part of the Exterro platform workflow.
Released the findings of its second annual nationwide Transparency and Trust Report, focused on the relationship between law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the communities they serve to provide insight into the broader public opinion on policing in the United States and how new technologies can improve transparency.
Announced the integration of Veritone Digital Media Hub with iconik’s cloud native media management platform to help media organizations easily manage, share and license their content while speeding the path from media creation to management to monetization.
Unveiled its next-generation Veritone Voice which gives content creators and publishers one of the most powerful and versatile voice solutions on the market.
Launched Veritone Voice Network, a multilingual custom AI voice solution and podcast monetization service that combines synthetic voice creation and AI translation services to localize podcasts and grow ad revenues and audiences.
Leadership Transition
Veritone announced new roles for co-founders Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg, effective January 1, 2023. Chad Steelberg, who has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board since Veritone’s inception in June 2014, has indicated he will resign as Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2023 but will remain Chairman of the Board. Ryan Steelberg, who has served as President and a member of the Board, will become Veritone’s Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2023, where he will continue to drive innovation and elevate the company’s product offerings. Ryan Steelberg will also continue to serve as a member of the Board.
Financial Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Achieved third quarter revenue of $37.2 million, up 64% from $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Software Products & Services revenue reached $20.8 million, 131% greater than the third quarter of 2021, driven by customer and revenue growth in Commercial Enterprise. Managed Services revenue grew to $16.4 million, up 20% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by growth in content licensing services. GAAP net loss was $4.9 million, compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, driven in part by a one-time non-cash benefit in Q3 of $12.9 million associated with estimated earn-out on the PandoLogic acquisition. Net loss margin was 13%, compared to 51% in the third quarter of 2021. Loss from operations decreased 67% to $3.6 million and non-GAAP gross profit increased to $30.1 million, up 79% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by continued growth in Software Products and Services. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 81%, compared to 74% in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $5.7 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, largely driven by higher investments in people and infrastructure costs to grow and scale our business.
Third quarter Pro Forma Revenue improved 5% from $35.5 million in third quarter 2021. Driving this was Managed Services, which increased 20% year over year, offset by Software Products and Services – Pro Forma, which declined 5% year over year. During Q3 2022, Ending Software Customers increased 43% year over year; however, offsetting this was an 18% decline in AAR driven in large part by Amazon significantly reducing its hiring consumption across our platform.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $196.1 million, including approximately $59.5 million of cash received from Managed Services clients for future payments to vendors.
Business Outlook
Fourth Quarter 2022
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $46 million, as compared to $55.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million, compared to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $150 million to $152 million, as compared to $115.3 million in 2021.
Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $14 million to $15 million, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million in 2021.
These updated financial targets supersede any previously disclosed financial targets and investors should not rely on any previously disclosed financial targets.
VERITONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
As of
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
196,071
$
254,722
Accounts receivable, net
85,951
85,063
Expenditures billable to clients
23,785
27,180
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,963
12,117
Total current assets
322,770
379,082
Property, equipment and improvements, net
4,636
1,556
Intangible assets, net
85,195
93,872
Goodwill
46,465
42,028
Long-term restricted cash
857
855
Other assets
9,868
954
Total assets
$
469,791
$
518,347
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
31,437
$
46,711
Accrued media payments
107,693
86,923
Client advances
13,696
10,561
Contingent consideration, current
7,147
20,053
Other accrued liabilities
25,835
27,093
Total current liabilities
185,808
191,341
Convertible senior notes, non-current
195,984
195,082
Contingent consideration, non-current
546
31,533
Other non-current liabilities
16,680
13,891
Total liabilities
399,018
431,847
Total stockholders' equity
70,773
86,500
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
469,791
$
518,347
VERITONE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share and share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
37,196
$
22,655
$
105,838
$
60,156
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
7,097
5,808
20,725
15,862
Sales and marketing
13,920
5,906
37,565
17,586
Research and development
11,784
5,254
32,735
14,860
General and administrative
2,502
15,084
27,127
62,272
Amortization
5,504
1,683
15,730
3,840
Total operating expenses
40,807
33,735
133,882
114,420
Loss from operations
(3,611
)
(11,080
)
(28,044
)
(54,264
)
Other expense, net
(1,249
)
(15
)
(3,666
)
(37
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(4,860
)
(11,095
)
(31,710
)
(54,301
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
26
396
(1,442
)
472
Net loss
$
(4,886
)
$
(11,491
)
$
(30,268
)
$
(54,773
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.84
)
$
(1.67
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
36,202,496
33,332,668
35,924,413
32,752,939
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(4,886
)
$
(11,491
)
$
(30,268
)
$
(54,773
)
Foreign currency translation gain, net of income taxes
66
—
642
7
Total comprehensive loss
$
(4,820
)
$
(11,491
)
$
(29,626
)
$
(54,766
)
VERITONE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(30,268
)
$
(54,773
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,494
4,189
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
—
1,894
Provision for doubtful accounts
(113
)
14
Loss on sublease
—
1,211
Stock-based compensation expense
14,734
33,491
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(23,076
)
303
Change in deferred taxes
(2,078
)
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs
902
—
Amortization of right-of-use assets
632
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
370
(19,907
)
Expenditures billable to clients
3,395
(6,871
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,114
)
5,014
Other assets
(4,568
)
—
Accounts payable
(15,298
)
4,288
Accrued media payments
20,136
19,297
Client advances
3,135
1,906
Other accrued liabilities
(3,177
)
7,016
Other liabilities
(1,736
)
(600
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(24,630
)
(3,528
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Minority investment
(2,750
)
—
Capital expenditures
(3,777
)
(448
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(4,589
)
(47,602
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,116
)
(48,050
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of contingent considerations
(14,376
)
—
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(9,726
)
—
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
—
2,279
Proceeds from issuances of stock under employee stock plans, net
1,199
7,127
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(22,903
)
9,406
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(58,649
)
(42,172
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
255,577
115,672
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
196,928
$
73,500
VERITONE, INC.
REVENUE DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Government
&
Government
&
Commercial
Regulated
Commercial
Regulated
Enterprise
Industries
Total
Enterprise
Industries
Total
Total Software Products & Services
$
19,800
$
1,012
$
20,812
$
54,694
$
2,664
$
57,358
Managed Services
Advertising
11,017
—
11,017
32,620
—
32,620
Licensing
5,367
—
5,367
15,860
—
15,860
Total Managed Services
16,384
—
16,384
48,480
—
48,480
Total Revenue
$
36,184
$
1,012
$
37,196
$
103,174
$
2,664
$
105,838
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Government
&
Government
&
Commercial
Regulated
Commercial
Regulated
Enterprise
Industries
Total
Enterprise
Industries
Total
Total Software Products & Services
$
8,069
$
958
$
9,027
$
16,596
$
2,696
$
19,292
Managed Services
Advertising
9,648
—
9,648
29,943
—
29,943
Licensing
3,980
—
3,980
10,921
—
10,921
Total Managed Services
13,628
—
13,628
40,864
—
40,864
Total Revenue
$
21,697
$
958
$
22,655
$
57,460
$
2,696
$
60,156
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO GAAP NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Core
Operations(1)
Corporate(2)
Total
Core
Operations(1)
Corporate(2)
Total
Net loss
$
(7,921
)
$
3,035
$
(4,886
)
$
(427
)
$
(11,064
)
$
(11,491
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
20
6
26
390
6
396
Depreciation and amortization
5,650
174
5,824
1,698
81
1,779
Stock-based compensation expense
2,944
2,158
5,102
878
4,393
5,271
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(14,291
)
(14,291
)
—
303
303
Interest expense, net
—
1,305
1,305
—
—
—
Acquisition and due diligence costs
—
839
839
—
1,426
1,426
State sales tax reserve
—
—
—
—
22
22
Severance and executive search
337
28
365
—
—
—
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
1,030
$
(6,746
)
$
(5,716
)
$
2,539
$
(4,833
)
$
(2,294
)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Core
Operations(1)
Corporate(2)
Total
Core
Operations(1)
Corporate(2)
Total
Net loss
$
(22,172
)
$
(8,096
)
$
(30,268
)
$
(3,933
)
$
(50,840
)
$
(54,773
)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(826
)
(616
)
(1,442
)
390
82
472
Depreciation and amortization
16,054
440
16,494
3,865
324
4,189
Stock-based compensation expense
7,612
6,967
14,579
4,589
28,902
33,491
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(23,076
)
(23,076
)
—
303
303
State sales tax reserve
—
—
—
—
306
306
Interest expense, net
—
3,670
3,670
—
—
—
Acquisition and due diligence costs
—
1,608
1,608
—
2,161
2,161
Charges related to sublease
—
—
—
—
3,367
3,367
Severance and executive search
337
28
365
—
349
349
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
1,005
$
(19,075
)
$
(18,070
)
$
4,911
$
(15,046
)
$
(10,135
)
(1) Core Operations consists of our aiWARE operating platform of software, SaaS and related services; content, licensing and advertising agency services; and their supporting operations, including direct costs of sales as well as operating expenses for sales, marketing and product development and certain general and administrative costs dedicated to these operations.
(2) Corporate consists of general and administrative functions such as executive, finance, legal, people operations, fixed overhead expenses (including facilities and information technology expenses), other income (expenses) and taxes, and other expenses that support the entire company, including public company driven costs.
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EXPECTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS RANGE
TO EXPECTED GAAP NET LOSS RANGE (UNAUDITED)
(in millions)
Three Months
Ending
Year Ending
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2022
Net loss
($11.6) to ($10.6)
($41.9) to ($40.9)
Provision for income taxes
$0.1
($1.3)
Interest expense
$1.4
$5.1
Depreciation and amortization
$5.9
$22.4
Contingent consideration
$2.1
($21.0)
Stock-based compensation expense
$5.1
$19.7
Acquisition and due diligence costs
$0.0
$1.6
Severance and executive search
$0.0
$0.4
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$3.0 to $4.0
($15.0) to ($14.0)
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
37,196
$
22,655
$
105,838
$
60,156
Cost of revenue
7,097
5,808
20,725
15,862
Non-GAAP gross profit
30,099
16,847
85,113
44,294
GAAP cost of revenue
7,097
5,808
20,725
15,862
Stock-based compensation expense
(46
)
—
(90
)
—
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
7,051
5,808
20,635
15,862
GAAP sales and marketing expenses
13,920
5,906
37,565
17,586
Stock-based compensation expense
(538
)
(226
)
(1,728
)
(1,358
)
Severance and executive search
(86
)
—
(86
)
(236
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
13,296
5,680
35,751
15,992
GAAP research and development expenses
11,784
5,254
32,735
14,860
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,532
)
(431
)
(3,783
)
(2,016
)
Severance and executive search
(198
)
—
(198
)
(14
)
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
10,054
4,823
28,754
12,830
GAAP general and administrative expenses
2,502
15,084
27,127
62,272
Depreciation
(320
)
(95
)
(764
)
(349
)
Stock-based compensation expense
(2,986
)
(4,615
)
(8,978
)
(30,117
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
14,291
(303
)
23,076
(303
)
Charges related to sublease
—
—
—
(3,367
)
State sales tax reserve
—
(22
)
—
(306
)
Acquisition and due diligence costs
(839
)
(1,426
)
(1,608
)
(2,161
)
Severance and executive search
(81
)
—
(81
)
(99
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
12,567
8,623
38,772
25,570
GAAP amortization
(5,504
)
(1,683
)
(15,730
)
(3,840
)
GAAP loss from operations
(3,611
)
(11,080
)
(28,044
)
(54,264
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(2,161
)
8,801
9,970
44,166
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(5,772
)
(2,279
)
(18,074
)
(10,098
)
GAAP other expense, net
(1,249
)
(15
)
(3,666
)
(37
)
Interest expense, net
1,305
—
3,670
—
Non-GAAP other expense, net
56
(15
)
4
(37
)
GAAP loss before income taxes
(4,860
)
(11,095
)
(31,710
)
(54,301
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(856
)
8,801
13,640
44,166
Non-GAAP loss before income taxes
(5,716
)
(2,294
)
(18,070
)
(10,135
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
26
396
(1,442
)
472
GAAP net loss
(4,886
)
(11,491
)
(30,268
)
(54,773
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(830
)
9,197
12,198
44,638
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(5,716
)
$
(2,294
)
$
(18,070
)
$
(10,135
)
Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
36,202
33,333
35,924
32,753
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.50
)
$
(0.31
)
(1) Adjustments are comprised of the adjustments to GAAP cost of revenue, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses and other (expense) income, net (where applicable) listed above.
VERITONE, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
We are providing the following unaudited supplemental financial information as a lookback of the trailing twelve months and the comparative quarter for the prior year to help investors better understand our recent historical and year-over-year performance. The Software Products & Services supplemental financial information is presented on a Pro Forma basis, as further described below.
Software Products & Services Supplemental Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Software Revenue - Pro Forma (in 000's) (1)
$
10,183
$
20,072
$
21,860
$
40,223
$
18,167
$
18,379
$
20,812
Ending Software Customers (2)
385
419
433
529
559
594
618
Average Annual Revenue (AAR) (in 000's) (3)
$
199
$
203
$
208
$
209
$
207
$
187
$
170
Total New Bookings (in 000's) (4)
$
2,442
$
4,896
$
3,356
$
8,317
$
9,574
$
14,658
$
16,548
Gross Revenue Retention (5)
>90%
>90%
>90%
>90%
>90%
>90%
>90%
(1) “Software Revenue - Pro Forma” includes historical Software Products & Services revenue from the past seven (7) fiscal quarters of each of Veritone, Inc. and PandoLogic Ltd. (unaudited) and presents such revenue on a combined Pro Forma basis treating PandoLogic Ltd. as owned by Veritone, Inc. since January 1, 2021.
(2) “Ending Software Customers” includes Software Products & Services customers as of the end of each respective quarter set forth above with trailing twelve-month revenues in excess of $2,400 for both Veritone, Inc. and PandoLogic Ltd. and/or deemed by the Company to be under an active contract for the applicable periods.
(3) “Average Annual Revenue (AAR)” is calculated as the aggregate of trailing twelve-month Software Products & Services revenue divided by the average number of customers over the same period for both Veritone, Inc. and PandoLogic Ltd.
(4) “Total New Bookings” represents the total fees payable during the full contract term for new contracts received in the quarter (including fees payable during any cancellable portion and an estimate of license fees that may fluctuate over the term), excluding any variable fees under the contract (e.g., fees for cognitive processing, storage, professional services and other variable services).
(5) “Gross Revenue Retention”: We calculate our dollar-based gross retention rate as of the period end by starting with the revenue from Ending Software Customers for Software Products & Services as of the 3 months in the prior year quarter to such period, or Prior Year Quarter Revenue. We then deduct from the Prior Year Quarter Revenue any revenue from Ending Software Customers who are no longer customers as of the current period end, or Current Period Ending Software Customer Revenue. We then divide the total Current Period Ending Software Customer Revenue by the total Prior Year Quarter Revenue to arrive at our dollar-based gross retention rate, which is the percentage of revenue from all Ending Software Customers from our Software Products & Services as of the year prior that is not lost to customer churn
Managed Services Supplemental Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Avg billings per active Managed Services client (in 000's) (6)
$
582
$
622
$
615
$
625
$
684
$
736
$
747
Revenue during quarter (in 000's) (7)
$
10,327
$
9,968
$
9,647
$
10,857
$
10,735
$
9,625
$
10,035
(6) Avg billings per active Managed Services customer for each quarter reflects the average quarterly billings per active Managed Services customer over the twelve-month period through the end of such quarter for Managed Services clients that are active during such quarter.
(7) Managed Services revenue and metrics exclude content licensing and media services.
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA REVENUE TO REVENUE AND CALCULATION OF AAR
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Software Products & Services Revenue
$
4,685
$
5,580
$
9,027
$
40,223
$
18,167
$
18,379
$
20,812
PandoLogic Revenue (1)
5,498
14,492
12,833
—
—
—
—
Software Revenue - Pro Forma
$
10,183
$
20,072
$
21,860
$
40,223
$
18,167
$
18,379
$
20,812
Managed Services Revenue
13,610
13,626
13,628
14,926
16,240
15,856
16,384
Total Pro Forma Revenue
$
23,793
$
33,698
$
35,488
$
55,149
$
34,407
$
34,235
$
37,196
(1) Represents PandoLogic Ltd. revenue prior to our acquisition of PandoLogic on September 14, 2021.
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sept 30,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
Software Products & Services Revenue
$
15,439
$
18,017
$
23,693
$
59,515
$
72,997
$
85,796
$
97,581
PandoLogic Revenue (1)
50,283
57,262
59,292
32,824
27,325
12,833
—
Software Revenue - Pro Forma
$
65,722
$
75,279
$
82,985
$
92,339
$
100,322
$
98,629
$
97,581
Managed Services Revenue
43,845
52,019
53,279
55,789
58,419
60,546
63,406
Total Pro Forma Revenue
$
109,567
$
127,298
$
136,264
$
148,128
$
158,741
$
159,175
$
160,987
Average Number of Customers - Pro Forma
330
372
399
442
485
529
575
Average Annual Revenue (AAR)
$
199
$
203
$
208
$
209
$
207
$
187
$
170
VERITONE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO LOSS FROM OPERATIONS