Veritone, Inc. (VERI)

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Veritone : Uncover actionable insights from unstructured data with Veritone aiWARE and Alteryx

01/22/2021 | 08:26pm EST
01.21.21- Logan Ketchum

Today, unstructured data - we're talking video, images and audio files- are elusive bytes that have been nearly impossible to turn into actionable insights. That's about to change.

Announcing the new integration of aiWARE with Alteryx. Combined they unlock unstructured data and allow media companies to draw strategic and meaningful insights from that data.

The Veritone aiWARE platform processes the equivalent of over four years of unstructured video and audio-based data every day. And Alteryx, a leader in Analytic Process Automation (APA), helps its customers analyze data from more sources and easily deliver business insights. With the integration, even unstructured data can contribute to those insights.

Benefits include leveraging aiWARE through Alteryx, media and entertainment companies can:

  • Discover valuable insights into unstructured data like video, images, audio, sensor data and text
  • Help cross-functional teams make more informed decisions through easier access to aiWARE and available cognitive engines
  • Accelerate the adoption of AI across your business to gain better insights and increase agility

If you're already using Alteryx in your organization - this integration is a slam dunk. It's time to include a little unstructure in your structure.

Read more about the strategic partnership between Veritone aiWARE and Alteryx.

Further Reading

Veritone and Alteryx Announce Strategic Relationship to Power the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform With New, Advanced AI Capabilities

Unstructured Data Insight with Veritone aiWARE Tools for Alteryx

Disclaimer

Veritone Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 01:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 57,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 324 M 1 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 23,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 41,65 $
Spread / Highest target -25,6%
Spread / Average Target -54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Scott Bogdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Albert Brown Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERITONE, INC.46.40%1 324
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.03%25 945
DENTSU GROUP INC.2.12%8 484
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED56.09%1 205
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%832
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-2.40%339
