Veritone : Uncover actionable insights from unstructured data with Veritone aiWARE and Alteryx

01.21.21

Today, unstructured data - we're talking video, images and audio files- are elusive bytes that have been nearly impossible to turn into actionable insights. That's about to change.

Announcing the new integration of aiWARE with Alteryx. Combined they unlock unstructured data and allow media companies to draw strategic and meaningful insights from that data.

The Veritone aiWARE platform processes the equivalent of over four years of unstructured video and audio-based data every day. And Alteryx, a leader in Analytic Process Automation (APA), helps its customers analyze data from more sources and easily deliver business insights. With the integration, even unstructured data can contribute to those insights.

Benefits include leveraging aiWARE through Alteryx, media and entertainment companies can:

Discover valuable insights into unstructured data like video, images, audio, sensor data and text

Help cross-functional teams make more informed decisions through easier access to aiWARE and available cognitive engines

Accelerate the adoption of AI across your business to gain better insights and increase agility

If you're already using Alteryx in your organization - this integration is a slam dunk. It's time to include a little unstructure in your structure.

Read more about the strategic partnership between Veritone aiWARE and Alteryx.

