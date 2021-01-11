Veritone : and Alteryx Announce Strategic Relationship to Power the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform With New, Advanced AI Capabilities

Integration enables Alteryx customers to gain unparalleled insight into unstructured data sources

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), to deliver AI-powered insights into unstructured data sources, including video, images, audio and text, to Alteryx customers.

Veritone joins Alteryx’s Partner Alliances program, integrating aiWARE with the Alteryx platform to help Alteryx customers transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable insights. With over 80% of the world’s data unstructured and growing 30-60% per year according to Gartner, this integration adds a significant number of potential use cases and applications for Alteryx customers to unlock unstructured data insights.

Veritone’s AI tools for ingesting data, running AI jobs and returning results are now available for download from the Alteryx Gallery and subsequently used within the Alteryx Desktop application. With these tools, Alteryx users are able to harness the power of the aiWARE operating system, which makes available hundreds of ready-to-deploy AI engines and allows for rapid AI-enabled analytics. The integration democratizes AI by making the power of unstructured data insight available to every Alteryx user.

For Alteryx, the partnership further enhances its capabilities to gain meaningful insight from massive volumes of unstructured data. For Veritone, the partnership expands the reach of its proprietary aiWARE operating system to thousands of Alteryx customers.

“It is increasingly clear that the unification of analytics, data science and integrated process automation is essential in delivering powerful business outcomes for organizations and AI is a critical part in automating these processes,” said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, strategic partnerships at Alteryx. “This partnership with Veritone will enable our customers to quickly transform disparate, unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable AI-powered insights for quick business wins.”

The aiWARE platform processes the equivalent of over four years of unstructured video and audio-based data every day. With this platform, Alteryx customers can easily access hundreds of supported AI models enabling audio analytics, including transcription and speaker recognition; machine vision and biometrics, including face recognition, object detection, logo detection and text recognition; and text analytics, including language identification, translation, entity extraction, text extraction, translation and sentiment analysis.

“Through our new relationship with Alteryx, more organizations can now leverage the revolutionary power of AI for both large strategic initiatives as well as in their day to day operations,” said Chad Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “Veritone aiWARE’s unique capabilities for video and audio extraction open the door for many new and innovative use cases for Alteryx customers, providing new insights that will strengthen and transform their businesses.”

With Veritone aiWARE, Alteryx customers can take advantage of AI-powered video, image, audio and text extraction across a number of industries, including:

Insurance companies for in-depth claims analysis of call, image and video evidence to detect policy risk and fraud, leveraging behavioral patterns and transaction histories

Retail banks and credit unions for using text analytics of customer communications for greater customer insight and the ability to offer relevant products and services, assess risk and improve customer experience across channels

Healthcare providers for extraction of insight from image scan test results for a more complete view of patient health history

Oil and gas companies for analyzing satellite video and images to make more informed exploration decisions for drilling and bidding

Retailers for video insight and analysis of customer and employee traffic patterns and detection of theft

Federal government agencies for analyzing intelligence fused from thousands of sensors on vehicles, drones, personnel and other locations for improved situational awareness and more informed decision making

State and local government agencies for extracting valuable insights from large quantities of smart city sensors, including street and municipal vehicle cameras, traffic and roadway sensors, green building and environmental sensors and more

Law enforcement for improving transparency of law enforcement actions through analysis of officer and witness video evidence, including the automatic identification of potential officer misconduct, and matching of records in regional known offender databases to expedite suspect identification

Energy for data analysis around predictive optimization, synchronization and control of distributed clean energy sources

Contact centers for call transcription, translation, and sentiment and intent analysis to gain additional customer insight around potential upsell opportunity and churn risk

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

