Veritone to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on August 9th

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its second quarter financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter 2022, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay if dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

