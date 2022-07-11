Log in
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
7.480 USD   +1.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veritone to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on August 9th

07/11/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its second quarter financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter 2022, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay if dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 180 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 56,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart VERITONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Veritone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERITONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,48 $
Average target price 16,57 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Louis Graziadio Independent Director
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-66.73%270