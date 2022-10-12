Advanced search
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
5.450 USD   -0.91%
07:04aVeritone to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Analyst Tech Demo
BU
07:01aAs Economic Questions Loom, PandoLogic Makes Sense of the Noise with New Labor Market Insights Report
AQ
10/11Veritone and Stats Perform Partner to Give Sports Data a New Voice
BU
Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Analyst Tech Demo

10/12/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its third quarter financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2022, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

Analyst Update and Tech Demo
Veritone also announced it will hold an Analyst Update and Tech Demo on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time). During the virtual event, management will provide an update for investors, customers and partners on the following topics:

  • Company vision and business unit details
  • Platform advancements with demonstrations
  • Partner updates and testimonials
  • Question and answer session with Veritone executives

Please email investors@veritone.com to RSVP for Veritone’s Analyst Update and Tech Demo.

About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 153 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Average target price 11,29 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Louis Graziadio Independent Director
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-75.76%197
ACCENTURE PLC-38.97%160 022
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-43.90%142 427
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.89%136 508
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.87%106 395
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.24%93 968