Veritone to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Analyst Tech Demo

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today the details of its third quarter financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2022, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate, please join the audio webcast or dial-in and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid a delay in dialing in, please pre-register or join the live audio webcast.

* Please note that pre-registered participants will receive their dial-in number and unique PIN upon registration.

Analyst Update and Tech Demo

Veritone also announced it will hold an Analyst Update and Tech Demo on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time). During the virtual event, management will provide an update for investors, customers and partners on the following topics:

Company vision and business unit details

Platform advancements with demonstrations

Partner updates and testimonials

Question and answer session with Veritone executives

Please email investors@veritone.com to RSVP for Veritone’s Analyst Update and Tech Demo.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

