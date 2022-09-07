Log in
    VERI   US92347M1009

VERITONE, INC.

(VERI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
6.500 USD   +1.88%
Veritone to Showcase Award-Winning AI Solutions at the International Broadcasting Conference 2022, September 9-12
BU
08/25PandoLogic Wins the Gold 2022 Stevie® Award for Best Talent Acquisition and Retention Solution Provider
AQ
08/24Veritone Voice Network Provides Multilingual Custom AI Voice Services to Podcast Networks, including Entourage Star Kevin Connolly's ActionPark Media
BU
Veritone to Showcase Award-Winning AI Solutions at the International Broadcasting Conference 2022, September 9-12

09/07/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Veritone to Exhibit its AI-Driven Digital Asset Monetization and Synthetic Media Applications Empowering Enterprises with Industry Leading Content Digital Management Solutions

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced its participation at IBC2022 in Amsterdam. IBC brings together leaders from the entertainment and technology industries, where Veritone will showcase its array of award-winning AI solutions designed to increase revenue opportunities, efficiencies, scaled operations and enterprise-level migration to the Web3 metaverse.

Through Veritone’s AI offerings, content creators and owners can efficiently and securely share, manage and protect assets; expedite content monetization; and scale, localize and translate digital content. As an established solutions leader in the media and entertainment industry, Veritone provides its AI-driven software solutions to many of the world’s top entertainment companies and to all Big 6 media companies, which by some estimates collectively control as much as 90 percent of all consumable content. In addition, seven of the world’s largest sporting events leverage Veritone.

“We needed a proven, scalable and reliable system that would enable us to create a contextual data layer for Globo’s rights-held sports assets and index thousands of hours of content per year for better searchability,” said Marcelo Fontana, Globo’s product manager of Media and Entertainment solutions. “Globo selected Veritone aiWARE for its flexibility to run multiple AI models on each piece of content within a secure, network-isolated environment. Recognizing Veritone as one of the biggest companies in enterprise AI software, services and applications, we trust its AI solutions to help Globo address current and future challenges, efficiently and at scale.”

A common thread linking Veritone’s library of media and entertainment solutions is its AI Platform aiWARE™. Through Veritone Digital Media Hub, powered by aiWARE, customers can monetize valuable content that was previously idle and increase efficiency by seamlessly locating and sharing desired content within its AI-powered digital asset management applications. aiWARE is capable of sorting, tagging and segmenting media behind a storefront in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional digital asset management or media asset management solutions.

“Our content is our most valuable asset, and the robust management of that is essential,” said Dave Adey, head of broadcast and technology for Extreme E. “Veritone not only exceeded that need, but matched our mission of sustainability that is critical to our goal of advancing climate change awareness.”

“Media and entertainment organizations are often looking to better monetize their content and improve efficiency when it comes to workflows and archive management," said Drew Hilles, senior vice president, Commercial Enterprise, Veritone. "With the emergence of Web3, that struggle is now compounded even further. We're excited to showcase our award winning AI solutions at IBC and help media organizations across the world overcome the challenges of digital content monetization and management with Veritone’s portfolio of AI solutions that help them monetize, manage, extend and protect their assets wherever those organizations reside."

Veriverse, Veritone’s Web3 solutions portfolio, helps content creators and owners securely generate synthetic media, mint and trade NFTs and monetize and protect their assets in traditional and multiverse channels. Veritone Voice provides scale of engagement by creating custom AI voice models with the ability to generate branded synthetic content in multiple languages. To humanize digital experience, Veritone Avatar offers custom, ultra-realistic, interactive avatars to provide influencers and enterprises the ability to drive greater connection in areas of recruiting, fan engagement, customer service, education, virtual assistants, sales and more.

Find Veritone onsite at IBC 2022 September 9-12 at booth 1.A15 in Hall 1, as well as presenting solutions with Veritone partners AWS at booth 5.C80 in Hall 5 and Ooona at booth 2.C36 in Hall 2.

To learn more about Veritone’s digital asset monetization solution click here.

To learn more about Veritone’s Web3 and synthetic solutions click here.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 153 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 235 M 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Chad Edward Steelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan S. Steelberg President & Director
Michael L. Zemetra Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
G. Louis Graziadio Independent Director
Jeff P. Gehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERITONE, INC.-71.09%231
ACCENTURE PLC-31.62%179 688
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-40.30%153 536
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.18%143 649
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.19%115 417
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.42%99 092