Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
40.42 USD   +1.99%
06:34aAT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 billion charge
RE
01/24Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
01/24News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 billion charge

01/25/2023 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The AT&T logo is seen in a store window in New York

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Wednesday reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans.

Since selling its media assets last year, AT&T has renewed its focus on its telecoms business and ramped up competition with Verizon for subscribers.

The U.S. carrier added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the latest quarter, above Factset estimates of 644,800 additions. Analysts and investors closely watch postpaid subscribers as those customers pay a recurring monthly bill, making them valuable to the carriers.

AT&T posted a loss from continuing operations of $23.1 billion, or $3.20 per share, in the quarter, after taking a $25 billion impairment charge primarily due to rising interest rates and asset impairments.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share. Analysts on average expected a profit of 57 cents, according to Refinitiv data. It is not immediately clear if the figures are comparable.

The carrier expects profit for the year in the range of $2.35 and $2.45 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.56 per share.

Wireless service revenue growth is expected to be 4% or higher, AT&T said.

Larger rival Verizon forecast annual profit below expectations on Tuesday, and said it was expecting wireless service revenue to grow between 2.5% and 4.5% in 2023.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:34aAT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 billion charge
RE
01/24Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
01/24News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/24Communications Services Down After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
01/24Stocks, dollar mostly flat on soft data, corporate outlooks
RE
01/24Stocks, dollar mostly flat on soft data, corporate outlooks
RE
01/24Verizon Projects 2023 Profit Below Street Views After Posting Mixed Fourth-Quarter Resu..
MT
01/24Wall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
RE
01/24Stocks, dollar slip on soft data, corporate outlooks
RE
01/24Global markets live: GE, J&J, Verizon, Lockheed Martin, Halliburton...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 6,39%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 40,42 $
Average target price 45,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.58%169 757
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.02%152 504
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.98%108 832
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.54%103 216
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED21.50%62 122
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.61%60 832