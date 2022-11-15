Angie Klein to lead Verizon's value business

New organization will focus on customer-first disruption of the value market

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Verizon announced the formation of the new Verizon Value organization designed to serve the entire value market.

Chief Revenue Officer of TracFone and Verizon Prepaid and CEO of Visible Angie Klein has been appointed to the new role of SVP and President of the Verizon Value organization within the company’s Consumer Group division, beginning January 1, 2023. Angie will report to EVP & Group CEO of Verizon Consumer Group Manon Brouillette. In this role, Angie will be responsible for bringing a holistic approach across Verizon’s value and prepaid brands - Verizon Prepaid, Visible and the portfolio of TracFone brands including StraightTalk, Safelink and Total by Verizon. The new organization will deliver on a streamlined value portfolio to serve the needs of this diverse customer base, all on the network America relies on.

“This is the next step in the evolution of our strategy to better serve 23 million subscribers within the value market,” said Manon Brouillette. “This move and these organizational changes will accelerate our efforts to drive efficiencies while enabling us to invest in the growth brands that more closely meet our diverse customers’ needs.”

Angie Klein brings the experience of overseeing go-to-market efforts for all value and prepaid brands in her current CRO role, as well as an increasingly critical role leading Visible, an all-digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon.

"This evolution further positions us to win in a complex and continuously changing market with customer-centric products and an agile mindset," said Angie Klein. "We have been and will continue to be a company whose strategy is to serve the entire market with a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need, no matter where they are.”

Prior to her current role, Angie served as SVP of Consumer Segment Marketing, where she led value proposition development and pricing across Verizon’s consumer postpaid and prepaid mobile businesses, along with consumer-focused Verizon Fios and 5G Home offerings. She has a broad range of experiences from product development and brand strategy to call center and retail operations, as well as customer experience design.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.