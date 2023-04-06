Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
40.11 USD   +1.16%
06:01aChoose the phone you want, on Verizon
GL
04/06VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05Verizon continues to upgrade Birmingham's best network
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Choose the phone you want, on Verizon

04/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Love your network. Love your phone. Get up to $800 toward that new 5G phone with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans.1

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the deal: Choose the new 5G phone you want. For a limited time, Verizon is giving you up to $800 to get a new 5G smartphone when you trade in select old phones and switch to Verizon, or add a new line, with a select 5G Unlimited plan.

Why it’s awesome: Regardless of whether you pair your new phone with one of our stellar Mix & Match plans or go all in with the new One Unlimited for iPhone plan, Verizon has the perfect plan and phone to meet your needs.

Not quite ready to switch? Fear not. Now you can experience Verizon’s amazing network performance and unlimited premium data on Verizon’s 5G network for 30 days for free,2 without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today.

For more deals, visit verizon.com or one of our stores.

1 Eligible phones: iPhone 14 (128 GB only) or Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB only). Up to $799.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/ new smartphone line on 5G. Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan) plan req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 Verizon Free Trial includes domestic calling only. No international service or add-on features. One Free Trial per SIM. Offer limited to non-VZW subscribers with unlocked device with eSIM. Service ends at the end of the Free Trial unless you subscribe for full service.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Ashley Colette
ashley.colette@verizon.com
908-655-8471

 


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
06:01aChoose the phone you want, on Verizon
GL
04/06VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05Verizon continues to upgrade Birmingham's best network
AQ
04/05Verizon continues to upgrade Knoxville's best network
AQ
04/04Charlotte's Web Holdings Appoints Chief Marketing Officer
MT
04/04Verizon is your home for awesome. Introducing the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
GL
04/04Verizon is your home for awesome. Introducing the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
AQ
04/04Verizon Business to showcase its connected healthcare solutions at HIMSS 2023
GL
04/04Verizon continues to upgrade Jacksonville's best network
AQ
04/04Verizon Business to showcase its connected healthcare solutions at HIMSS 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 B - -
Net income 2023 19 568 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,68x
Yield 2023 6,57%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 40,11 $
Average target price 45,18 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.63%168 457
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.86%178 677
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.65%121 933
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%103 179
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 367
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.02%54 727
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer