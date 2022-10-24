Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
2022-10-24
36.07 USD   +0.28%
12:16pTrending : AT&T Stock on Track to Outpace Verizon
DJ
12:07pCowen Adjusts Verizon Communications' Price Target to $55 From $64, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10:43aGoldman Sachs Trims Verizon Communications' Price Target to $43 From $46, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Communications Services Lag Broad Market Amid Competition Concerns - Communications Services Roundup

10/24/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid intensified competition in the sector.

AT&T's earnings and subscriber growth are currently faster than rival Verizon Communications, which should favor its shares, said analysts at brokerage Raymond James, as reported earlier.

Two Chinese intelligence officers tried to bribe a U.S. law-enforcement official to obtain information about the U.S. criminal case against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, prosecutors alleged in a case unsealed Monday.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1726ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 827 M - -
Net Debt 2022 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 7,30%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 119 500
Free-Float 97,8%
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-31.97%148 460