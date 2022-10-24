Communications Services Lag Broad Market Amid Competition Concerns - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid intensified competition in the sector.

AT&T's earnings and subscriber growth are currently faster than rival Verizon Communications, which should favor its shares, said analysts at brokerage Raymond James, as reported earlier.

Two Chinese intelligence officers tried to bribe a U.S. law-enforcement official to obtain information about the U.S. criminal case against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, prosecutors alleged in a case unsealed Monday.

