Communications services companies rose as traders sought out the defensive Verizon Communications rose for the seventh straight session, the longest winning streak for the carrier in two years.

South Korean telecom giant KT's growth likely slowed in the second quarter, said analysts at brokerage Daiwa Capital, as reported earlier.

Twitter's challenges escalated, as competitors such as Bluesky and Spill capitalized over the July 4 holiday period on user frustration with limitations of many tweets users of his platform can see.

