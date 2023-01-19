Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-18 pm EST
39.97 USD   -2.15%
05:01aFor The 30th Time In A Row, Customers Make It Clear : Verizon is unmatched in Network Quality according to J.D. Power
AQ
01/18Fitch Expects to Rate Verizon Master Trust Series 2023-1; Issues Presale
AQ
01/17Verizon upgrades the network in Silver Valley Idaho
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

For the 30th time in a row, customers make it clear: Verizon is unmatched in Network Quality according to J.D. Power

01/19/2023 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Verizon is the most awarded for Network Quality, according to J.D. Power – 30 times in a row; more than any other wireless provider.
  • Verizon has earned more than 185 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 19 years. The most of any wireless provider in the study’s history.
  • Verizon received J.D. Power awards in five of six regions¹ -- achieving top score across all study factors.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our customers can’t stop talking about how much they love Verizon’s network. In fact, they have been saying it every year since 2008.

For the 30th consecutive time, the latest J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 1, names Verizon as the most awarded brand for Wireless Network Quality. Verizon has now earned more than 185 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality, which is more than any other U.S. network provider in the history of this study.

Verizon was also named #1 for Network Quality across five of six regions, including: Northeast, West, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions. Verizon achieved the best PP100 score across all problem areas, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems reported.

“Our customers are our biggest advocates and we strive to deliver consistent and reliable network performance that exceeds their expectations,” said Kyle Malady, EVP, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “As the “voice of the consumer” the consistent results from J.D. Power continues to demonstrate our network strategy.“

The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 34,174 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2022. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

1. Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast (tied), Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, West regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 30th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2022 Volume 1 and 2 and 2023 Volume 1 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Ilya Hemlin
ilya.hemlin@verizon.com
908.227.0536


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
05:01aFor The 30th Time In A Row, Customer : Verizon is unmatched in Network Quality according t..
AQ
01/18Fitch Expects to Rate Verizon Master Trust Series 2023-1; Issues Presale
AQ
01/17Verizon upgrades the network in Silver Valley Idaho
AQ
01/17Verizon Upgrades the Network in Silver Valley Idaho
CI
01/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Verizon Communications' Price Target to $45 From $50, Maintains H..
MT
01/12Verizon Communications Signs 410-Megawatt Renewable Power Purchase Deal
MT
01/12Verizon Launches Microsoft Teams Integration
DJ
01/12Verizon becomes first U.S. operator to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
GL
01/12Verizon becomes first U.S. operator to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
AQ
01/12Verizon Communications Inc. Launches Verizon Mobile for Microsohft Teams
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 739 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 39,97 $
Average target price 46,13 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.68%167 867
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.57%150 606
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.89%109 158
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.03%100 799
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY12.86%61 081
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.61%59 254