NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who doesn’t like getting great offers on services they love? With value from myPlan and +play, Verizon is doing just that. Announced today, customers can get a new, exclusive and limited-time offer via +play : Netflix’s Premium Plan on us, with the purchase of a one-year subscription to MasterClass or Super Duolingo. That’s $240 in annual savings – on us.



Customers can get more value via myPlan’s +play monthly credit perk – that’s $10 for $15 in +play credits to use on their favorite subscriptions through +play – with the best value on services and offers available, including content bundles with savings through +play; and for myPlan customers, the savings only add up: +play is Verizon’s one-stop-shop to discover, purchase and save on subscription services. The web-based platform features over 30 partners across entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, fitness and more, with special savings exclusive to Verizon customers.

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “We’re thrilled to have incredible partners like Netflix, MasterClass and Duolingo, and to offer our customers value they can’t get anywhere else. We know that our customers’ interests are broad, which is why we’re building new bundles to fit their needs, and pairing services outside of the content historically offered in the cable bundle and streaming world. We’re excited for our latest offer with these partners, and will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to bring them the best content available.”

George Audi, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Duolingo: “At Duolingo, we look for partnerships that help make language learning mainstream by tying it to other services that people love. We’re excited about this exclusive Super Duolingo x Netflix offer, and hope that +play customers will start learning French, Spanish or Korean on Duolingo, then continue practicing by watching Emily in Paris, La Casa de Papel or Squid Games on Netflix!”

Why it’s important: We’re creating never-before-seen content and entertainment partnerships that are meaningful to both our customers and partners, while also reinventing the way customers interact with their devices on the nation’s most reliable 5G network.



The savings with +play can’t be beat. With the current offer, you get Netflix’s Premium Plan, on us, with a discounted MasterClass annual subscription (regular annual subscription is $120 and with +play, get it for $89.99), or Super Duolingo’s annual subscription (priced at $83.99).



At the same time, we’re giving customers more choices, value and exciting new experiences with myPlan, which offers first-of-their-kind and exclusive perks, like +play credits for customers’ favorite services. With myPlan, customers get reliability, value and choice they can’t get anywhere else.

This offer is for streaming fans who want to get in on savings for some of today’s most popular content, like the second seasons of Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer now streaming on Netflix, learning from the world’s best with MasterClass or harnessing a new foreign language in record time with Super Duolingo.



+play is available to all Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want exciting content from entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more – all in one place and only on Verizon.

Get NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, on us: For a limited time, eligible mobile and Verizon Home Internet customers can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV this season – up to $449 in savings – on us. Verizon is the only wireless carrier offering customers this special promotion.



myPlan perks: With a myPlan mobile plan, customers can take advantage of additional savings for their favorite subscriptions on +play via the +play monthly credit perk, which is $10 for $15 in +play credits. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.



Calm – 20% off an annual subscription

Snapchat+ – 20% off an annual subscription

Vooks – 50% off for six months



These offers won’t last, so visit plusplay.com to learn more and get in while you can.



