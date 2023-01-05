Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:33 2023-01-05 pm EST
41.82 USD   +1.67%
01:01pGet the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming
GL
01:00pGet the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming
AQ
12:03pVerizon Says Streaming Service Starz Will Join Content Hub
MT
Get the Razer Edge 5G — only from Verizon — starting Jan. 26 and get on the cutting-edge of gaming

01/05/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Introducing the ultimate Android gaming handheld. The 5G gaming era begins now!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The news: The wait is over. The Razer Edge 5G, the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console, will be available exclusively from Verizon on January 26. Harnessing the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, the Razer Edge 5G offers a seamless gaming experience on a handheld console dedicated to cloud gaming.

For a limited time, get the Razer Edge 5G for just $359.99 (that's $10 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment; 0% APR; $599.99 retail) when you add a new line1. Or buy a new 5G smartphone with your Razer Edge 5G and get the system for just $179.99 (that's $5 a month for 36 months with Verizon Device Payment purchase; 0% APR; $599.99 retail)2. Gamers can experience the Razer Edge 5G live and in person, with hands-on demos at the Razer Booth at CES 2023.

Built for gamers, the Razer Edge 5G is engineered to be the ultimate in 5G handheld gaming, featuring:

  • Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform
  • 6.8” FHD+ 2400x1080 AMOLED 144Hz display
  • Razer Kishi Pro 2 controller
  • Two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 8GB memory
  • 128GB storage

Why it’s important: This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Verizon, Razer and Qualcomm will bring to market the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, running on the ultimate 5G network for gaming.

The Razer Edge 5G was specifically designed to provide the best gaming performance when cloud gaming over Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, playing games downloaded locally from Google Play and streaming games from your console and PC. It lets you game on-the-go and does it without compromising performance.

Who it’s for: Gamers who want to game on and off the couch, hardcore gamers that can’t leave home without their favorite titles, travelers that don’t want to lug a console around.

Visit verizon.com on January 26 to order your Razer Edge 5G.

1$599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $239.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

25G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. The Razer Edge 5G: $599.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKcreative


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,77x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 41,13 $
Average target price 46,35 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.83%172 738
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED3.48%146 312
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.14%101 379
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%98 066
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED6.19%55 154
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.39%54 931