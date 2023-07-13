A year of Netflix’s Premium plan on us, plus even more education and lifestyle partners on +play

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to stream the summer’s hottest series or blockbusters? Verizon has you covered with new and exclusive streaming offers on +play. For a limited time, Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers can get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan on us — with the purchase of a one-year subscription of STARZ — through +play, Verizon’s subscription hub to shop for, manage and save on your favorite content subscriptions.



The latest Netflix offer adds up to $240 in annual savings and will only be available for a limited time, so get in fast. And with myPlan , Verizon’s customers can get more savings for subscriptions on +play via myPlan’s +play monthly credit perk — that’s just $10 for $15 in +play credits.

Why it’s important

Once again, Verizon is leading the industry by giving customers new savings and offers that they can’t get anywhere else. The latest deal gives customers access to the most in-demand shows, like Outlander and Extraction 2, as well as blockbuster movies, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jumanji: The Next Level and the forthcoming release of John Wick: Chapter 4 – all at an unbeatable price.

With +play, Verizon is curating offers for content services that haven’t been paired together before, showcasing the breadth of partners available to customers on the platform, which is exclusive to Verizon customers.

Who’s it for?

Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers who want to get exclusive savings on top streaming services — along with access to subscriptions across entertainment, gaming, lifestyle and more — all in one place and only on Verizon.

+play discounts for mobile customers via myPlan, with plans starting at $35/line:

myPlan is the first plan in the U.S. that gives customers freedom and full control to pay for what you want, exactly how you want it. With myPlan, customers can take advantage of additional savings for subscriptions on +play via the +play monthly credit perk, which is $10 for $15 in +play credits. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.

What executives are saying

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “We’re continuing to build and evolve +play so that our customers get value, offers and deals they won’t get elsewhere. Our new bundle — and our additional savings through myPlan — demonstrate the new ways Verizon is not only connecting people to one another, but also how we’re innovating and connecting customers to savings and exciting content from our amazing partners.”

Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks for STARZ: “We are thrilled to once again partner with Verizon on this new +play offering that provides subscribers with great value and access to our robust slate of premium original series and blockbuster movies. The offer continues to demonstrate the complementary nature of our service that can be easily bundled together as a valuable addition to broadbase offerings.”

Get even more on +play

In addition to the latest Netflix offer, Verizon is announcing additional new partners spanning from lifestyle to education now available on +play:

DOGTV : Who says streaming is just for humans? From playtime to naptime, DOGTV has your canine covered with content to fit their every mood. TV for dogs? Yes, really!

: Who says streaming is just for humans? From playtime to naptime, DOGTV has your canine covered with content to fit their every mood. TV for dogs? Yes, really! Edye: With Edye, get access to quality children’s programming with the first ever Spanish-language premium streaming service.

With Edye, get access to quality children’s programming with the first ever Spanish-language premium streaming service. Vooks: Discover a whole new way to do storytime! Get access to the world's first streaming platform that brings children's storybooks to life through animation, read-aloud narration, read-along highlighted text, and engaging music and sound to inspire a lifelong love of reading.



And for a limited time, get these savings from +play partners, exclusive to Verizon customers:

DogTV: 50% off for six months

Blue Apron: A six-month trial, on us

The Washington Post: Three months, on us



