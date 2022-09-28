Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
38.89 USD   -0.10%
05:31aLockheed Martin, Verizon demonstrate 5G-connected ISR Capabilities for Department of Defense
GL
05:30aLockheed Martin, Verizon demonstrate 5G-connected ISR Capabilities for Department of Defense
AQ
09/27Verizon offers relief to customers likely to be hardest hit by Hurricane Ian
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockheed Martin, Verizon demonstrate 5G-connected ISR Capabilities for Department of Defense

09/28/2022 | 05:31am EDT
Drones connected to high speed, low latency Verizon On Site 5G provide Lockheed Martin with advanced command and control, signal detection capabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ongoing technology collaboration to advance the future battlespace, Lockheed Martin and Verizon recently flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The demonstration at Lockheed Martin’s 5G test range in Waterton, Colo. showcases the power of millimeter wave 5G networks to move data from aircraft in flight over Lockheed Martin’s multi-site, multi-vendor 5G.MIL pilot network.

The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications to the Department of Defense (DOD).

To provide enhanced situational awareness and command & control (C2) for commanders and service members in the field, the first test involved real-time ISR radio frequency (RF) and streaming video data transmitted over 5G millimeter wave links. This allows advanced signal processing algorithms to occur at the tactical edge. The low latency and reliability provided by the Verizon network was critical in being able to process this data in close to real time, which was displayed in a livestream video feed.

The second test demonstrated the technology’s ability to passively detect and geolocate RF signals that could be used for communications, sensing, or jamming, capabilities that will enable the DOD to detect and target adversarial assets in a military environment.

“To stay ahead of our adversaries, military decision-makers need the timely and accurate information that 5G.MIL delivered in this demonstration,” said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin. “By blending advanced commercial 5G capabilities with military capabilities using secure, open standards, we are helping to make the DOD’s vision for integrated deterrence a reality.”

“Verizon is the network America relies on, and our Private 5G Ultra Wideband networks provide the security, reliability, capacity and low latency that the defense sector depends on,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President for Technology and Product Development at Verizon. "By demonstrating the mission critical connectivity that our network provides, we are demonstrating how 5G and edge computing can help the DOD address their strategic priorities and continue to develop advanced solutions.”

For this latest 5G-enabled drone demonstration, Lockheed Martin flew four rotary wing drones on coordinated ISR missions while linked to two Verizon On Site Private Network nodes, which enables the secure transfer of ISR data. The companies then seamlessly and securely moved the data captured by the drones between a 5G private network and a surrogate public network. The ability to use private and public 5G networks is key because it will extend the reach of 5G.MIL technology to a range of military environments where commercial networks may not be available or appropriate.

The drones then successfully located a target in the field that was transmitting a low power RF signal. The signal was detected because real-time drone sensing data was transmitted over the Verizon network and then processed by advanced signal processing algorithms running on edge compute resources, enabling geolocation of the signal source.

This demonstration follows Lockheed Martin’s and Verizon’s announcement last year of a formal partnership focused on faster delivery of cutting-edge technologies to the DOD. The companies have already conducted a joint demonstration using a Verizon private 5G network installed at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G Test Range in Colorado, and future demonstrations will expand ISR test scenarios to include precision geolocation of moving RF emitters and extend experimentation of public-private secure interoperability in 5G.MIL hybrid networks with military data links.

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/5G and http://www.verizon.com/about/our-company/5g.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com
(202) 748-1882


