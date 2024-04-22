Disney Technology Chief Departs

Aaron LaBerge will become chief technology officer of Penn Entertainment.

Tesla, Li Auto Cut Prices in China as EV Competition Heats Up

The price cuts came as sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in China surpassed those of traditional cars for the first time.

Verizon Communications Results Lifted by Price Hikes

Verizon Communications' revenue was up slightly in the first quarter as the company lost fewer postpaid phone connections than expected and benefited from higher prices for its plans.

Kroger, Albertsons to Sell More Stores, Looking to Appease Regulators

Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to sell over 160 additional stores in a divestiture package, a bid to appease competition regulators and close their long-pending merger.

Vista Outdoor Shares Rise After It Tells MNC Capital to Raise Offer

Vista says MNC's current proposal isn't superior to its agreement with Czech defense company CSG.

Salesforce Calls for AI Emissions Regulations as Concerns Grow Over Tech Sector's Carbon Footprint

The software maker highlights worries about energy use and a lack of climate-impact disclosure as AI adoption expands.

A Sony Bid for Paramount Would Be a Win-Win

Any deal involving a takeover by the Japanese giant still faces thorny obstacles, antitrust regulators and boardroom drama among them.

Tomb Raider Owner Embracer Plans Three-Way Split

Embracer said it planned to split into three separately listed companies in a move aimed at shoring up investors' support amid stubbornly high debt.

Meta's AI Push Needs to Efficiently Deliver a Lot More Ad Growth

The Facebook parent's valuation has surged, creating new pressure to keep growth up and costs down.

Insurer Earnings Make Hospital Investors Sweat

Better-than-expected medical costs for insurers are putting pressure on hospital stocks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-24 1515ET