Wealth Giant Pursues Goldman Sachs, KPMG and Others Over Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse

Norway's $1.5 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is going after SVB, its management and the defunct bank's Wall Street advisers.

Instacart Spikes as Analyst Suggests an Uber Takeover

Instacart shares have been under pressure since the company joined the public market.

New CNN Boss Shakes Up News Operations, Explores Digital Subscription Model

CEO Mark Thompson is combining all of CNN's newsgathering divisions into one unit, exploring subscription programs for news.

Verizon to Book $5.8 Billion Charge on Business Unit

Verizon Communications is taking a $5.8 billion goodwill-impairment charge related to its Verizon Business Group, which has been grappling with falling results.

Charles Schwab's profit halved but beats analyst estimates

Charles Schwab cited "softer volumes" during the quarter.

Boeing Stock Gets a Boost After FAA Wraps Up Some Work

The Federal Aviation Administration has finished inspecting 40 737 MAX 9 jets. They can't fly yet, though.

Prologis Profit Rises as Occupancy Holds Steady

CEO Hamid Moghadam says the logistics-property giant sees uncertainties in the economic and geopolitical environment ahead.

Lithium Miner Albemarle Is Cutting Jobs Amid EV Slowdown. The Stock Is Up.

Wednesday, lithium miner Albemarle announced head count reductions and less capital spending. Electric-vehicle demand isn't keeping up with lithium supply.

A $60 Billion-Plus Pay Package? Musk Gives Tesla's Board a Nightmare Task

Corporate-governance tensions are unavoidable in owner-managed companies, but they needn't be inflamed on social media.

Conservatives Once Hailed This Case. Now They're at the Supreme Court to Gut It.

The Reagan-era Chevron decision that reined in judges has given federal agencies too much leeway, challengers say.

