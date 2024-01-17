January 17, 2024 at 11:16 am EST

New CNN Boss Shakes Up News Operations, Explores Digital Subscription Model

CEO Mark Thompson is combining all of CNN's newsgathering divisions into one unit, exploring subscription programs for news.

Verizon to Book $5.8 Billion Charge on Business Unit

Verizon Communications is taking a $5.8 billion goodwill-impairment charge related to its Verizon Business Group, which has been grappling with falling results.

Charles Schwab's profit halved but beats analyst estimates

Charles Schwab cited "softer volumes" during the quarter.

Prologis Profit Rises as Occupancy Holds Steady

CEO Hamid Moghadam says the logistics-property giant sees uncertainties in the economic and geopolitical environment ahead.

Lithium Miner Albemarle Is Cutting Jobs Amid EV Slowdown. The Stock Is Up.

Wednesday, lithium miner Albemarle announced head count reductions and less capital spending. Electric-vehicle demand isn't keeping up with lithium supply.

A $60-Plus Billion Pay Package? Musk Gives Tesla's Board a Nightmare Task

Corporate-governance tensions are unavoidable in owner-managed companies, but they needn't be inflamed on social media.

High Court Hears Plea From Businesses to Reverse a Ruling They Once Backed

The Reagan-era Chevron decision that reined in judges has given federal agencies too much leeway, challengers say.

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd Form Shipping Alliance

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd are teaming up to form a new vessel-sharing agreement from next year, shaking up the global lineup of shipping alliances.

BP Veteran Named as CEO, Signaling Commitment to Renewable Shift

The U.K. energy company appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, turning to a company veteran to continue the oil giant's shift toward renewable energy.

Tesla Price Cuts Send European, Chinese Auto Stocks Lower

Shares of European and Chinese automakers fell after Tesla continued to cut prices, amid heightened global competition and uncertain demand in the electric-vehicle market.

