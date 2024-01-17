Boeing 737 MAX 9 Part in Plane Blowout Was Made in Malaysia, Official Says

New details emerge about the manufacturing process in the harrowing Alaska Airlines flight.

Apple Changes Its App Store Policy. Critics Call the Moves 'Outrageous.'

The iPhone maker will allow developers to process purchases outside of its app store but will still charge a commission.

Sovereign-Wealth Giant Pursues Goldman Sachs, KPMG and Others Over SVB Collapse

Norway's $1.5 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is going after SVB, its management and the defunct bank's Wall Street advisers.

Instacart Spikes as Analyst Suggests an Uber Takeover

Instacart shares have been under pressure since the company joined the public market.

Future FinTech CEO Denies SEC's Manipulative-Trading Allegations

The chief executive of Future FinTech Group, Shanchun Huang, denied allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he artificially inflated the company's share price before taking over as CEO.

New CNN Boss Shakes Up News Operations, Explores Digital Subscription Model

CEO Mark Thompson is combining all of CNN's newsgathering divisions into one unit, exploring subscription programs for news.

Verizon to Book $5.8 Billion Charge on Business Unit

Verizon Communications is taking a $5.8 billion goodwill-impairment charge related to its Verizon Business Group, which has been grappling with falling results.

Charles Schwab's profit is halved but beats analyst estimates

Charles Schwab cited "softer volumes" during the quarter, but analyst praises an overall strong quarter.

Prologis Profit Rises as Occupancy Holds Steady

CEO Hamid Moghadam says the logistics-property giant sees uncertainties in the economic and geopolitical environment ahead.

Lithium Miner Albemarle Is Cutting Jobs Amid EV Slowdown. The Stock Is Up.

Wednesday, lithium miner Albemarle announced head count reductions and less capital spending. Electric-vehicle demand isn't keeping up with lithium supply.

