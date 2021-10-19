Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Snap launches studio to create augmented reality ads

10/19/2021 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Snap Inc said on Tuesday it is launching a studio to help brands create augmented reality advertising and experiences, part of a move to popularize the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated images onto a person's view of the real world.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat first became popular with young users for its early forms of augmented reality (AR), such as photo filters that could superimpose dog ears onto a person's photo, or add a dancing hot dog to a video.

Snap has since staked its future on advancing the technology, launching AR-enabled eyewear and acquiring startups that develop technology to allow users to virtually try on clothing.

The new studio, Arcadia, will help brands build AR experiences not just for Snapchat, but any other social media apps or websites where it wants to place content, said Jeff Miller, global head of creative strategy at Snap.

"The goal is to push the boundaries of what's possible in AR," he said.

P&G Beauty, Verizon Communications Inc and entertainment company WWE are Arcadia's first clients of record, meaning the studio will handle all of the brands' AR work and strategy, Snap said.

Arcadia, which will operate as a division of Snap, will also work with companies in a project-based capacity, or provide advice to brands and ad agencies through workshops, it said.

On Monday Arcadia launched its first AR project with fast food chain Shake Shack at one of the its New York restaurants.

Visitors to the restaurant can open the Snapchat app and scan a code which will let them virtually try on "Snap Shack" branded clothing and purchase items on their phone, or to see a dancing cheeseburger, hot dog and french fry in the restaurant.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 134 B - -
Net income 2021 21 671 M - -
Net Debt 2021 144 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51,91 $
Average target price 60,10 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shankar Arumugavelu Global Chief Information Officer
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.03%214 913
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.67%129 940
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.84%127 791
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.97%98 220
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.24%90 741
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.94%62 611