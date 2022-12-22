Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
37.78 USD   +2.14%
08:03aStart the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed for 3 years.
GL
08:01aStart the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed for 3 years.
AQ
12/20Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Retreating Amid Modest Gains for Broader Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Start the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed for 3 years.

12/22/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Welcome to Verizon. For a limited time, get the savings you want on the network you deserve.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Welcome to Verizon. Starting tomorrow, switch to Verizon to get our best price ever. For a limited time, get Welcome Unlimited - with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network - for just $25 per line per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay) when you bring four phones.1 And the price is guaranteed for 3 years! You don’t even need to buy a new phone. Just bring the one you have, it’s that easy.

Why: It’s the savings that last on the network you want. We’re making it easy to switch to Verizon with our best price ever - guaranteed for three years (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees).

How: Join Verizon, the network America relies on, and sign up for Welcome Unlimited. No need to buy a new phone. Bring the phone you have, and your phone number too, it’s that easy. Make an appointment at your local retail store, chat with us, or sign up online.

Enjoy a sneek peak  at our latest commercial starring Paul Giamatti as Albert Einstein.2

1 BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Welcome Unlimited plan. Limited time offer. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. 3-year price guarantee: Applies only to then current base monthly rate; excludes taxes/fees, add’l plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee void if any of the 4 lines are upgraded, canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Welcome Unlimited: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 Personality rights of ALBERT EINSTEIN are used with the permission of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Represented exclusively by BEN Group Inc.

Media contact:
Ashley Colette
ashley.colette@verizon.com


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
08:03aStart the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed f..
GL
08:01aStart the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed f..
AQ
12/20Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Retreating Amid Modest Gains ..
MT
12/20Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Gaining in Tuesday Trading
MT
12/20MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 20, 20..
MS
12/19Communications Services Down as Disney Slides -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
12/19Verizon brings holiday magic supporting the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative
GL
12/19Verizon brings holiday magic supporting the NORAD Tracks Santa initiative
AQ
12/19Verizon provides $10,000 grants to small businesses for Hurricane Ian recovery
GL
12/19Verizon provides $10,000 grants to small businesses for Hurricane Ian recovery
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 732 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 6,84%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 37,78 $
Average target price 46,35 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.81%158 669
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.62%140 607
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.17%100 758
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.51%97 454
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 354
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED22.31%51 696