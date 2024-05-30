Verizon’s Ultimate Phone Upgrade, get iPhone 15, on us, with any iPhone trade in. Any Model. Any Condition. Guaranteed for new & current customers with Unlimited Ultimate

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, both new and existing Verizon customers can get the iPhone 15 with any iPhone trade-in, on us1, with the launch of the Ultimate Phone Upgrade. Whether you’re already a customer, just joining us, or have any iPhone in any condition, this offer is for you. And, you don’t need to pay more.



The Ultimate Phone Upgrade gives customers on Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan the best iPhone promos when upgrading; this includes the latest iPhone 15 with access to 5G Ultra Wideband, along with speeds that won’t slow down 60GB of mobile hotspot, high-speed international roaming and global calling to a country of your choice — all included.

iPhone 15 features a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island — an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C.

So whether you’re ready to upgrade now or in the future, with Unlimited Ultimate on Verizon, you get our best iPhone offers with trade-ins. Guaranteed.

And when you’re on Verizon’s myPlan, you get access to exclusive savings on content perks. For $10 per month, you can get Apple One: Everything Apple all in one place. Apple One comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. Stream a catalog of over 100 million songs and expertly curated playlists with Apple Music—with access to Apple Music Family for the first time ever, watch award-winning series and films on Apple TV+, play over 200 fun games with no ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade, and get plenty of storage for your photos and files, plus premium features like Private Relay and Hide My Email from iCloud+.

Learn more about the perks and savings that come with being a Verizon customer, and about the latest iPhone deal by visiting verizon.com.

1: With any iPhone trade-in. Any model. Any condition. Guaranteed. With Unlimited Ultimate.

$829.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate plan (min. $90/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d. Less $830 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to trade in. Trade-in terms apply.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Caroline Brooks

caroline.brooks@verizon.com