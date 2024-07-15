Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into laggards such as industrials and materials.

Two of the nation's major telecommunications companies have squared off over a plan to boost service for police, firefighters and other state and local agencies -- a move Verizon Communications says would amount to a $14 billion gift to rival AT&T.

Trump Media & Technology shares rallied after the former president's survival of an assassination attempt was seen as improving his chances of returning to the White House.

