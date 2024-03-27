For a limited time, get a Galaxy S23 with Galaxy AI on us with a new line on Verizon myPlan¹

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers will soon be able to experience Samsung One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI2 on additional Samsung smartphones beyond the Galaxy S24 series. This expansion includes popular models, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. With this update, you can unlock a host of innovative features to enhance your life, work and mobile experience.



Verizon Galaxy S23 Offer: Check everything Galaxy AI has to offer with this amazing deal. For a limited time, get a new Galaxy S23 on us when you purchase your new phone with a new line on myPlan – no trade-in required1.

Whether you’re upgrading to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, Verizon has the perfect plan to match your needs. Choose from our 5G Unlimited plans, designed to provide flexibility and value. And don’t miss out on amazing entertainment deals, like access to Netflix and Max (with ads) for just $10 a month on myPlan3. If you're not a Verizon Home Internet customer, check out Verizon's internet offers and combine your mobile and home plans for even more savings.

Key Features of Samsung Galaxy AI:

Circle to Search with Google4: Satiate your curiosity on the spot! While scrolling or watching videos, use your finger to circle items and get instant Google Search results. Whether you stumble upon a beautiful plant or need quick answers, Circle to Search has you covered. Live Translate5: Break down language barriers over phone calls or texting. Get real-time voice and text translations, making communication seamless even when conversing in different languages. Chat Assist6: Craft professional or conversational messages with real-time tone suggestions. Chat Assist also provides text translation in 13 languages, ensuring effective communication across borders. Note Assist7: Summarize lengthy notes effortlessly. Start writing and AI will format your notes into clear, easy-to-review summaries. Generative Edit8: Resize and retouch photos effortlessly. AI editing capabilities help you achieve the perfect shot by relocating objects and intelligently filling in empty spaces. Transcript Assist9: Transcribe recorded audio into written text. Transcript Assist can discern different speakers, supports multiple languages, and provides a comprehensive summary of the entire recording. Edit Suggestion10: Edit Suggestion analyzes photos and provides recommendations to enhance your images, like remastering the image, erasing shadows, or reflections, and more.



Availability: Samsung One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI features will be provided at no charge to Verizon customers using the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 starting March 28. Updates will roll out in waves, so feel free to check your Software Update settings for available updates.

Check out our feature video on Galaxy AI to learn more about this amazing new technology, and visit Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy page to find the Galaxy smartphone that’s perfect for you.

1 $699.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan req'd (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos). Less $699.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

2 Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

3 Netflix-Max: Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk requires line subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. Must be 18 years of age or older to enroll. After enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk, you will need to complete account setup separately for each service. Access content from each service separately. Netflix may be upgraded and downgraded via Netflix. Enrolling in the Netflix & Max (With Ads) perk may affect existing subscriptions to Netflix and Max. Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. $6.98/mo perk savings based on the current $6.99/mo for Netflix Standard with Ads and $9.99/mo for Max (With Ads plan) less $10/mo perk added to myPlan. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Subject to Netflix Terms of Use and Max Terms of Use.

4 Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

5 Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Calls must be made using the native Samsung dialer. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

6 Translating feature in Chat Assist may require Samsung Account login. Some chat applications may not support this feature. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. This feature is activated when a translatable language is detected. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

7 For text in Samsung Notes only; requires Samsung account login and internet connection.

8 Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

9 Transcript Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Transcript Assist is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Voice Recorder app or files recorded using the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Voice recording feature in the pre-installed Samsung Phone app may not be supported in some countries. Audio files must be under 3 hours in duration to be processed. Summarizing feature in Transcript Assist can be activated when a certain number of characters is met. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

10 Edit Suggestion is compatible with JPG, PNG, GIF and MP4 formats. Edit results and quality may vary depending on the photography or filming condition. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

@GLKcreative