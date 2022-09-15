Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
2022-09-15
40.76 USD   -1.27%
11:31aThe network America relies on celebrates Hispanic Heritage today and every day
GL
11:30aThe network America relies on celebrates Hispanic Heritage today and every day
AQ
11:01aVerizon to report 3Q earnings October 21, 2022
GL
The network America relies on celebrates Hispanic Heritage today and every day

09/15/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Verizon honors the Hispanic community with free calling to Latin America, exclusive events and on-going access to device financing for new to the country customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Hispanic Heritage month is officially observed starting today, September 15th, through October 15th, but Verizon recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the community every day, all year long. There are 62 million people of Hispanic descent living in the United States, including Verizon’s Hispanic employees, customers and the communities we serve and we make it a priority to provide the best value, offers and experiences to them all year round.

Verizon makes it easier for customers relocating to the U.S. from another country to get access to device financing

Verizon is the first carrier in the U.S. to partner with Nova Credit to provide customers new to the country access to the best device financing on the network America relies on.

With this partnership, newcomers from eligible countries including: Mexico, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Spain, Canada, India, Kenya, Australia, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, have the ability to use the credit history they’ve already built in their home country to finance a device for 0% interest with credit approval – opening up opportunities beyond bringing your own device or prepaid phone plans. For more information visit Verizon.com/internationalcredit or your nearest Verizon store.

Bringing families closer together: Call to 17 countries in Latin America including Cuba - at no additional cost

Verizon knows how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones who may be outside of the U.S. With Global Choice, the international calling plan that provides a select number of long distance calling minutes, new and existing qualified customers can access up to five hours per month to call their friends and loved ones in one of 17 countries in Latin America at no additional charge, with discounted rates for additional hours. Verizon is the only carrier to include a block of monthly international calling minutes to Cuba at no additional cost. And, as always, talk and text to Mexico and Canada is included on select 5G Unlimited plans. To sign up or to learn more about Global Choice visit: verizon.com/globalchoice

Get a chance to meet Colombian soccer legend Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama at a Verizon store near you

Verizon is teaming up with Fútbol de Primera and renowned Argentine sportscaster Andres Cantor to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with soccer fans in Los Angeles and San Jose. Customers will get the chance to meet Colombian soccer legend Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama and sports anchor Andres Cantor at two stores in California.

  • Join us on September 23 from 3-5pm PT in Los Angeles at the Verizon store, located at 8300 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA.
  • And on September 26 from 3-5pm PT at the Verizon store located at 1150 S King Rd, Suite 10, San Jose, CA.

With Entérate, get the latest news on all things Hispanic from Verizon

Stay up to speed on all things Hispanic from Verizon with Entérate con Verizon, Verizon’s content platform celebrating diversity and the Latino community. It communicates everything happening around and inside Verizon from a Hispanic perspective, informing employees and customers about relevant Verizon corporate initiatives, promotions and partnerships. Tune in here to catch our celebratory 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month episode.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Ana Rosella Ibarra
ana.ibarra@verizon.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 136 B - -
Net income 2022 20 223 M - -
Net Debt 2022 148 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 41,28 $
Average target price 52,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-20.55%173 364
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.36%140 581
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.08%96 173
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.87%94 715
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.93%61 562
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-22.40%58 240