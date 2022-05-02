Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 11:25:20 am EDT
46.37 USD   +0.14%
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, Activision Blizzard, Teladoc Health, General Electric, or Amazon?
PR
04/29DZ Bank Downgrades Verizon Communications to Sell From Hold, Lowers Price Target to $44 From $55
MT
04/28INSIDER SELL : Verizon Communications
MT
Thinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, Activision Blizzard, Teladoc Health, General Electric, or Amazon?

05/02/2022 | 10:51am EDT
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for VZ, ATVI, TDOC, GE, and AMZN.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-verizon-activision-blizzard-teladoc-health-general-electric-or-amazon-301537349.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
