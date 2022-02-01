Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, FedEx, Visa, Chevron, or Mastercard?

02/01/2022 | 10:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for VZ, FDX, V, CVX, and MA.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-verizon-fedex-visa-chevron-or-mastercard-301472832.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
10:41aThinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, FedEx, Visa, Chevron, or Mastercard..
PR
01/31Evercore ISI Adjusts Verizon Communications' Price Target to $56 from $60, Keeps In Lin..
MT
01/31Ladbrokes owner Entain eyes metaverse with new innovation hub
RE
01/28U.S. appeals court will not block California net neutrality law
RE
01/28INSIDER BUY : Verizon Communications
MT
01/28Verizon, AT&T Get Federal Aviation Administration Clearance to Turn on More Towers for ..
MT
01/28FAA Agrees With Verizon and AT&T on Steps to Safely Turn on More 5G Towers
MT
01/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US inflation figures and earnings reassure investors
01/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boeing...
01/27DZ Bank Lowers Price Target for Verizon Communications to $55 From $58, Maintains Hold ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations