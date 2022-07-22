Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:12 2022-07-22 pm EDT
44.06 USD   -7.56%
11:48aVerizon Slashes 2022 Earnings Outlook as Inflation Impacts Consumer Behavior; Second-Quarter Profit Misses Views
MT
11:26aThinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, Micron, Roku, Intuitive Surgical, or Etsy?
PR
11:22aVerizon Communications Down Over 6%, On Track for Lowest Close Since November 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
Thinking about trading options or stock in Verizon, Micron, Roku, Intuitive Surgical, or Etsy?

07/22/2022 | 11:26am EDT
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for VZ, MU, ROKU, ISRG, and ETSY.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-verizon-micron-roku-intuitive-surgical-or-etsy-301591771.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
