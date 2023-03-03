Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
03:55:31 2023-03-03 pm EST
38.26 USD   -0.40%
03:42pTrending : Verizon CFO Matt Ellis to Step Down May 1
DJ
03:01pVerizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 7
GL
03:00pVerizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 7
AQ
Trending : Verizon CFO Matt Ellis to Step Down May 1

03/03/2023 | 03:42pm EST
15:26 ET -- Verizon Communications Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis will step down May 1. Controller Tony Skiadas will take over the job, but Verizon will seek a permanent successor. Verizon also said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, the current head of Verizon's business-focused unit, will lead its consumer group. Kyle Malady was named chief executive of Verizon Business Group. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1541ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 138 B - -
Net income 2023 19 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,31x
Yield 2023 6,86%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 38,41 $
Average target price 45,75 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.79%161 318
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.87%166 015
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.77%111 820
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.15%97 933
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.79%78 008
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY11.99%60 610