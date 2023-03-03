Trending : Verizon CFO Matt Ellis to Step Down May 1

15:26 ET -- Verizon Communications Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis will step down May 1. Controller Tony Skiadas will take over the job, but Verizon will seek a permanent successor. Verizon also said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, the current head of Verizon's business-focused unit, will lead its consumer group. Kyle Malady was named chief executive of Verizon Business Group. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

