14:27 -- Verizon is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Leslie Berland, who served as chief marketing officer for fitness-equipment company Peloton, joined Verizon in the same capacity. Prior to Peloton, she worked at Twitter, exiting that company after its acquisition by Elon Musk. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

12-06-23 1443ET