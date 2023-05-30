US agency says 8.3 mln homes, businesses lack access to high-speed broadband

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - More than 8.3 million
U.S. homes and businesses lack access to high-speed broadband
internet, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday in
unveiling its revised national broadband access map.
The FCC said it has increased its estimates of homes and
businesses without access by nearly 330,000 locations. The data
is crucial for funding decisions.
Congress in 2021 approved $42.45 billion in grants for
states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure to
areas without access.
The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and
Information Administration (NTIA) reiterated Tuesday it plans to
announce by June 30 how it intends to allocate broadband
infrastructure grants to states and territories.
"We will continue to monitor the FCC's updates to
availability data to ensure that we make a well-informed
allocation of these vital funds," NTIA said.
"Ultimately, we know tens of millions of Americans do
not have access to high-speed internet service. To serve these
Americans, it is vital we continue to implement this program
with urgency."
The FCC said its mapping team reviewed challenges to
availability data for more than 4 million locations and will
release major updates twice annually.
Congress also awarded $14.2 billion for a $30 per month
voucher for low-income families to use toward any internet
service plan of their choosing.
A total of 18 million American households have signed up
for the program. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said earlier this
month she expects the program will run out of money absent
congressional action.
"It's a terrific program. I want to see it continue. I
want to work with Congress to make sure that happens,"
Rosenworcel said at the time.
Verizon said this month the program could run out of
funds in the first quarter of 2024.
Verizon
said Congress
should develop "long-term reforms to current broadband
subsidy programs to ensure they operate efficiently, avoid
duplication, and target funding to those who need it most."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)