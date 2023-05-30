Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:21:49 2023-05-30 pm EDT
34.89 USD   -0.33%
01:10pUS agency says 8.3 mln homes, businesses lack access to high-speed broadband
RE
12:27pCommunication Infrastructure Stocks Present 'Attractive' Risk-Reward, Buying Opportunity, UBS Says
MT
09:48aVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Wisconsin
AQ
US agency says 8.3 mln homes, businesses lack access to high-speed broadband

05/30/2023 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - More than 8.3 million U.S. homes and businesses lack access to high-speed broadband internet, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday in unveiling its revised national broadband access map.

The FCC said it has increased its estimates of homes and businesses without access by nearly 330,000 locations. The data is crucial for funding decisions.

Congress in 2021 approved $42.45 billion in grants for states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure to areas without access.

The Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) reiterated Tuesday it plans to announce by June 30 how it intends to allocate broadband infrastructure grants to states and territories.

"We will continue to monitor the FCC's updates to availability data to ensure that we make a well-informed allocation of these vital funds," NTIA said.

"Ultimately, we know tens of millions of Americans do not have access to high-speed internet service. To serve these Americans, it is vital we continue to implement this program with urgency."

The FCC said its mapping team reviewed challenges to availability data for more than 4 million locations and will release major updates twice annually.

Congress also awarded $14.2 billion for a $30 per month voucher for low-income families to use toward any internet service plan of their choosing.

A total of 18 million American households have signed up for the program. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said earlier this month she expects the program will run out of money absent congressional action.

"It's a terrific program. I want to see it continue. I want to work with Congress to make sure that happens," Rosenworcel said at the time.

Verizon said this month the program could run out of funds in the first quarter of 2024.

Verizon

said Congress

should develop "long-term reforms to current broadband subsidy programs to ensure they operate efficiently, avoid duplication, and target funding to those who need it most." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 B - -
Net income 2023 19 430 M - -
Net Debt 2023 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,61x
Yield 2023 7,52%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony T. Skiadas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Rodney E. Slater Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.17%147 140
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED23.67%179 385
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.97%112 135
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.16%98 853
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.97%72 524
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.99%70 777
