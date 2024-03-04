WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Monday said a government broadband internet subsidy program used by 23 million American households will run out of money in May and be shuttered without action by Congress.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel told lawmakers in a letter that April is the last month participants will get the full subsidy, with partial subsidies expected in May. Congress previously allocated $17 billion to help lower-income families and people impacted by COVID-19 gain internet access through a $30 per month voucher to use toward internet service.

