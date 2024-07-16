Verizon Communications Inc. specializes in wireless and wireline telecommunications services. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - mobile telecommunication services: mobile telephone services, data transmission, etc. operated in the Unites States via Verizon Wireless; - wireline telecommunication services: local and long-distance telephone services, broadband Internet access, TV channels broadcasting, e-mailing, etc. Net sales break down by customer between consumers (75.7%), businesses (22.4%) and other (1.9%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services