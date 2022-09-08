Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
41.22 USD   +0.33%
10:02aVerizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access
GL
10:01aVerizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access
AQ
09:04a2022 VERIZON BUSINESS PAYMENT SECURITY REPORT : Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access

09/08/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verizon, the network America relies on, launches a new innovative facility and venue solution enabled by Verizon 5G Edge

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, finding ways to improve safety, elevate the guest experience, and reduce costs are just a few of the things venue operators may have on their minds. Verizon Business’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access, an innovative facility and venue access control solution, can help solve for these needs.

Leveraging Wicket’s cloud environment, 5G Edge Accelerated Access is an opt-in solution that uses video analytics, facial authentication, and optional ticket scanning that is enabled by a mobile edge compute infrastructure. It authenticates the identity of a person via opt-in facial authentication for facility access and ticket redemption – all private and secured with end-to-end encryption.

“Verizon is the network America relies on and we pride ourselves on delivering innovative solutions that our customers want and need,” said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer of Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. “Accelerated Access is a game-changer for venue operators. Leveraging the high-speed, low-latency, and inherent security of Verizon 5G Edge, Accelerated Access provides a competitive advantage. Just like the game of football, for a business, every tool or solution in the playbook is crucial to building a winning organization and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Why 5G Edge Accelerated Access
Improve safety:

  • Access control: Enable contactless access, reduce misused credentials and manage employees.
  • VIP management: Receive alerts when VIPs enter and restrict access to sensitive areas.
  • Facial ticketing: Guests can opt into having their faces paired with their tickets to help to reduce lines and congestion.

Elevate the guest experience:

  • Streamline entry: Lower entry times and reduced congestion for guests.
  • Improve experience: Allow guests to enjoy facility and venue amenities for longer periods of time.

Control costs:

  • Automation and reduced lines: Automate check-ins while reducing wait times.

The launch of Verizon’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access solution is part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues. Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology partner ecosystem, and a set of 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Examples include autonomous or cashierless retail, Accelerated Access, and Crowd Analytics as a Service.

Learn more about Verizon 5G Edge.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kyle Ragonese
732-236-3526
Kyle.ragonese@verizon.com


All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
10:02aVerizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access
GL
10:01aVerizon Business Boosts Connected Venue Roster With 5G Edge Accelerated Access
AQ
09:04a2022 VERIZON BUSINESS PAYMENT SECURI : Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0
GL
09:01a2022 VERIZON BUSINESS PAYMENT SECURI : Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0
AQ
08:32aVerizon's Small Business Survey finds inflation and supply chain top concerns
GL
08:31aVerizon's Small Business Survey finds inflation and supply chain top concerns
AQ
08:03aVerizon Business Furthers Global Growth Strategy With New Leadership Structure
GL
08:02aVerizon Business Furthers Global Growth Strategy With New Leadership Structure
AQ
03:01aVerizon Business appoints Sanjiv Gossain to lead Verizon Business EMEA
GL
03:00aVerizon Business appoints Sanjiv Gossain to lead Verizon Business EMEA
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 20 213 M - -
Net Debt 2022 149 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 41,08 $
Average target price 52,53 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-20.94%172 524
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.89%93 462
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.52%92 305
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-38.26%64 350
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-24.67%56 536