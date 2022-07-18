Log in
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
2022-07-18
50.84 USD   -0.36%
Verizon Business' Channel Roadshow Hits Boston

07/18/2022 | 09:39am EDT
Verizon Will Meet with Elite Channel Partners at the Company’s Innovation Center in Boston on July 21st

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will meet with Channel partners, including Connected Solutions Group, CTS Mobility, Industrial Networking Solutions, Masters Telecom, Mobility CG, and Source Inc. on July 21st at the Verizon Innovation Center in Boston, MA. This stop is part of Verizon’s National Elite VAR (Value Added Resellers) Roadshow, where the company is meeting with exclusive channel partners throughout the year. These events consist of roundtable discussions, where partners engage with sales teams across the business to collaborate on solutions for customers in the enterprise, small and medium business and public sector markets.

In making the announcement, Wendy Taccetta, Senior Vice President for Nationwide Small Business, stated, "This national roadshow is the latest example of our unwavering commitment to our partners. There is no substitute for meeting with our partners face to face, talking about our customers’ needs and creating tailored solutions together. These events have proven to be extremely productive and valuable experiences for both our sales teams and our valued partners.”

The event will be held at Verizon Innovation Center located at 100 Causeway Street in Boston. VP of Channel Enablement, Shannon Calvert, and Director of Channel Sales Enablement, Sarah Marsh, will lead the day’s events. VP of Sales for the Eastern region of Verizon Business Midmarkets, Mark Tina, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Upcoming city stops this summer include Salt Lake City, Utah (August) and Roseville, CA (October) and Raleigh, North Carolina, in the fall. Verizon also recently launched a new Partner Recognition Program, designed to celebrate partner accomplishments in key business categories. Partners demonstrating excellence in these categories will have the opportunity to nominate themselves later this year with winners announced in January 2023.

ABOUT VERIZON

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon
Claudia Russo
claudia.russo@verizon.com


07/15MoffettNathanson Lowers Price Target for Verizon Communications to $55 From $57, Mainta..
MT
07/15Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Four Verizon Owner Trust Transactions
AQ
07/14Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than one million more residents in At..
GL
07/14Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband service to more than one million more residents in At..
AQ
07/14Customers have spoken, Verizon has unmatched network quality in J.D. Power Study
GL
07/14Earn rewards on gas purchases with Verizon Visa® Card
GL
07/14Earn rewards on gas purchases with Verizon Visa® Card
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 21 211 M - -
Net Debt 2022 147 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 51,02 $
Average target price 57,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.81%214 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 212
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.29%100 114
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%95 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.90%76 602
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-18.36%61 271