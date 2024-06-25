What you need to know:



Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor have joined together to support more sustainable farming practices through the use of Verizon’s network connectivity.

Monarch’s autonomous tractors stay connected even in remote agricultural areas, leveraging the power of Verizon’s award-winning wireless networks.

Monarch Tractor’s Monarch MK-V platform, integrated with Verizon’s technology, enables autonomous operations, near real-time visibility, and alerts for farmers.



NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor , the pioneering force behind the MK-V, the world’s first fully electric, autonomous, smart tractor, announce a strategic partnership to support more sustainable farming practices with the use of autonomous tractors all connected via Verizon’s network.

By harnessing Verizon's technology, Monarch Tractor enables its autonomous tractors to be connected even in remote agricultural landscapes. Unlike traditional broadband solutions, Verizon provides game-changing technology that connects homes and businesses seamlessly. This connectivity is ideal for remote locations and well suited for the vineyards and farmlands served by Monarch Tractor.

“Monarch Tractor is an example of what happens when an innovative customer leverages our class network and shows the power and versatility of our wireless network,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “By providing connectivity to their autonomous tractors, we are enabling Monarch Tractor’s mission to redefine an industry, bringing greater data-driven decision-making to the agricultural sector.”

The Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor Partnership

Innovation is at the heart of the partnership between Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor, which is investigating the deployment of additional Verizon Business solutions tailored to the agricultural sector. These include capabilities such as the wireless network performance tool and GPS location services.

The deal between Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor underscores the transformative potential of technology in promoting sustainable agriculture by driving innovation, connectivity, and efficiency in farming practices, paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for farmers and communities worldwide.

Monarch MK-V Technology

Headquartered in Livermore, California, a renowned agricultural hub, Monarch Tractor's farmer-centric approach to innovation aligns with Verizon Business's commitment to advancing technological solutions for businesses across diverse sectors, marking this as a pivotal moment in the agricultural industry. This effort is driven heavily by the Monarch MK-V platform.

The Monarch MK-V combines electrification, machine learning, and data analysis to enhance operations by driving labor productivity, increased safety, and significant cost savings. Monarch Tractor customers can harness the true power of the MK-V with the Wingspan Ag Intelligence (WingspanAI) platform, which provides automated operations planning, remote fleet management, tractor performance reports, maintenance diagnostics, and more. Harnessing Verizon’s technology in the MK-V enables the execution of autonomous operations via the WingspanAI app and deeper visibility into MK-V operations through live video feeds and near real-time alerts from virtually anywhere, at any time.

Monarch Tractor, through its work with Verizon Business, is leveraging connectivity in this real-world use case, highlighting how the Verizon network helps meet the demand for access to high-speed, reliable internet, in virtually any location or industry.

“The premise of Monarch Tractor has been centered around delivering farm machinery that drives farmer profitability and planet sustainability at scale,” said Praveen Penmetsa, CEO and Co-Founder of Monarch Tractor. “Leveraging Verizon’s connectivity solutions has been integral to making the MK-V tractor’s smart, sustainable technology accessible to customers in remote farming communities, allowing us to bring the latest in electrification and autonomy into the hands of farmers across the country.”

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Monarch

Founded in 2018, Monarch Tractor’s MK-V is the world’s ﬁrst fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor. Monarch Tractor is committed to elevating farming practices to enable clean, efﬁcient, and economically viable solutions for today’s farmers and the generations of farmers to come. With cutting-edge technology, global reach, and an experienced team, Monarch is delivering meaningful change for the future of farming. For more information, please contact Sandya Kola, skola@monarchtractor.com or visit https://www.monarchtractor.com/ .

