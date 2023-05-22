Advanced search
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:12:26 2023-05-22 am EDT
36.15 USD   +0.28%
Verizon Chairman & CEO Hans Vestberg to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 23

05/22/2023 | 08:02am EDT
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023 on Tuesday, May 23, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201-572-9317
@ericwilkens


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 B - -
Net income 2023 19 430 M - -
Net Debt 2023 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,84x
Yield 2023 7,30%
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 36,05 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony T. Skiadas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.50%151 554
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED28.31%185 879
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.26%117 516
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.62%102 156
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.18%71 980
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.88%68 654
