  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Verizon Communications
  News
  Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:52 2022-11-29 am EST
38.32 USD   +0.20%
10:31aVerizon Channel hosts Partner Advisory Council at Boston Innovation Hub
GL
10:30aVerizon Channel hosts Partner Advisory Council at Boston Innovation Hub
AQ
11/28Yahoo to buy minority stake in Taboola in advertising deal
RE
Verizon Channel hosts Partner Advisory Council at Boston Innovation Hub

11/29/2022 | 10:31am EST
The PAC will discuss strategy and program evolution for 2023

Verizon Partner Network received a 5-star rating from CRN in 2022 and continues to be an industry leader in channel

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon hosts its 2022 Partner Advisory Council (PAC) meeting, giving partners a unique opportunity to collaborate and unlock new program opportunities, while continuing to provide best in class service to customers.

Verizon is bringing members of its PAC together, including value-added distributors, mobility co-sellers, wireless business agents, and wireline business agents, to set strategic plans for 2023. Partner feedback will be a critical component of the sessions which will focus on discussing program evolution and enhancements. Partners will have the opportunity to tour the Verizon 5G Boston Innovation Center and view tangible examples of 5G-powered technologies.

“This is the first time that our channel partners across the entire channel program landscape will be coming together in person to collaborate, set strategic 2023 plans and drive evolution across all our partner programs. We are excited to work together to engage in thoughtful and productive conversations that will empower our channel partners to win in 2023,” said Mike Caralis, Verizon Vice President of Business Markets.

PAC attendees will also have an opportunity to take part in a group volunteer activity in honor of Giving Tuesday. Each volunteer will build lifesaving paracord bracelets and military care kits for Operation Gratitude, a Verizon non-profit partner, while learning about their impact and mission.

Attendees include leadership from Verizon’s top channel partners, sales and operations teams. Verizon’s channel program has received a 5-star rating from CRN in 2022 and continues to be an industry leader in the channel.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:
Claudia Russo
claudia.russo@verizon.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 785 M - -
Net Debt 2022 144 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 38,24 $
Average target price 46,48 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis CFO-Operations Finance & Senior Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Vice President-New Product Development
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.90%160 601
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.26%141 004
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.82%101 680
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.14%96 329
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.03%59 659
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-22.97%57 814