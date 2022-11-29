Verizon Channel hosts Partner Advisory Council at Boston Innovation Hub

The PAC will discuss strategy and program evolution for 2023

Verizon Partner Network received a 5-star rating from CRN in 2022 and continues to be an industry leader in channel

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon hosts its 2022 Partner Advisory Council (PAC) meeting, giving partners a unique opportunity to collaborate and unlock new program opportunities, while continuing to provide best in class service to customers.

Verizon is bringing members of its PAC together, including value-added distributors, mobility co-sellers, wireless business agents, and wireline business agents, to set strategic plans for 2023. Partner feedback will be a critical component of the sessions which will focus on discussing program evolution and enhancements. Partners will have the opportunity to tour the Verizon 5G Boston Innovation Center and view tangible examples of 5G-powered technologies.

“This is the first time that our channel partners across the entire channel program landscape will be coming together in person to collaborate, set strategic 2023 plans and drive evolution across all our partner programs. We are excited to work together to engage in thoughtful and productive conversations that will empower our channel partners to win in 2023,” said Mike Caralis, Verizon Vice President of Business Markets.

PAC attendees will also have an opportunity to take part in a group volunteer activity in honor of Giving Tuesday. Each volunteer will build lifesaving paracord bracelets and military care kits for Operation Gratitude, a Verizon non-profit partner, while learning about their impact and mission.

Attendees include leadership from Verizon’s top channel partners, sales and operations teams. Verizon’s channel program has received a 5-star rating from CRN in 2022 and continues to be an industry leader in the channel.

