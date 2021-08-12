Log in
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Verizon Communications : Business streamlines patient care with advances to BlueJeans Telehealth

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
What you need to know:

  • New Televisit Tile and Apple Health app integration let patients securely share certain health data with practitioners and healthcare providers during telehealth appointments

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans Telehealth, a purpose-built, HIPAA-ready virtual care solution to help drive better patient interactions, now includes new features and integrations to further enhance virtual encounters with a more rounded view of the patient's health. Building on the overall patient care experience, the new Televisit Tile and integration with the Apple Health app empower patients to share specific categories of health data like heart rate, sleep, falls, and more with their provider during telehealth appointments for more informed conversations, while providing patients with control over which data they choose to share.

According to McKinsey and Company, as of July 2021, telehealth utilization has stabilized at levels 38X higher than before the pandemic. The same study found that 'between 40 and 60 percent of consumers express interest in a set of broader virtual health solutions, such as a 'digital front door' or lower-cost virtual-first health plan.' Designed from the ground up working closely with leading healthcare providers, BlueJeans Telehealth promotes successful virtual encounters by simplifying the join and visit experience, extending the reach of services available and providing more flexibility for patients and healthcare providers.

Delivering Data-Driven Care

By mapping the patient experience more closely to clinical team workflows, BlueJeans Telehealth helps replicate the experience of onsite care encounters and patient interactions, while also providing the flexibility of virtual-first care. BlueJeans Telehealth now features a new Televisit Tile that compiles and displays encounter-specific information collected during the visit. The Tile displays patient-entered symptom data and will support information and document sharing to ensure a seamless communication exchange with healthcare providers. Ideal for group sessions, the new Tile features a patient selector to ensure that user data will only be viewable and secure between the patient and their healthcare provider.

With these new purpose-built workflows meant to improve the patient's telehealth experience from anywhere, BlueJeans Telehealth works across mobile and desktop devices and includes single-touch, download-free access to mitigate potential technology challenges. For those joining from an iPhone, integration with the Apple Health app allows patients to share certain categories of their Health app data - including heart rate, ECG, sleep, step count, falls and mobility data - directly into the BlueJeans Telehealth app, so patients and healthcare providers can have more meaningful and tangible health-related conversations that can improve the overall outcome of the visit. Health app users remain in control of which categories of Health app data they choose to share with their provider during each telehealth appointment, and shared data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Using the BlueJeans iOS app, users will be able to select Apple Health app data from within the pre-visit patient landing experience or through the Televisit Tile during the visit. Once synced, the healthcare provider will be able to see and interact with the Apple Health app data patients have chosen to share from the Televisit Tile while in the Provider View. The healthcare provider can expand data to better observe trend lines as well as screen share the data for use during the televisit.

'The future of virtual healthcare is dependent on connectivity and the ability to drive real-time insights and deliver care through connected health,' said Krish Ramakrishnan, Chief Innovator and Strategist, BlueJeans by Verizon. 'By empowering patients to share this level of contextual information directly into the BlueJeans Telehealth visit, we are enabling patients and healthcare providers to have more meaningful conversations and successful virtual consultations that can lead to better patient outcomes.'

Resources:

  • Patient syncing of data stored in the Apple Health app will only be supported on BlueJeans native iOS app, and only during telehealth appointments.

  • Provider View/Interact within the Televisit Tile is available on BlueJeans native macOS, Win, iOS apps, WebRTC.

  • For more information on pricing and availability, visit:https://www.bluejeans.com/contact/telehealth

  • Follow BlueJeans on Twitter @BlueJeansNet

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 135 B - -
Net income 2021 21 861 M - -
Net Debt 2021 144 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 96,5%
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Ellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kyle J. Malady Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Shankar Arumugavelu Global Chief Information Officer
Craig Silliman Chief Administrative & Legal Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.57%230 066
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.17.40%142 766
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.14%132 795
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.71%99 657
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.28%93 913
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY28.49%72 522