Verizon Communications Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Twenty Years -- Data Talk

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is currently at $43.79, down $3.87 or 8.11%

--Would be lowest close since July 24, 2017, when it closed at $43.71

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 22, 2002, when it fell 11.85%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 13.19% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 9, 2008, when it fell 13.45%

--Down 13.71% month-to-date

--Down 15.72% year-to-date

--Down 29.7% from its all-time closing high of $62.29 on Oct. 4, 1999

--Down 21.63% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it closed at $55.88

--Down 22.08% from its 52-week closing high of $56.20 on July 27, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $43.76; lowest intraday level since July 24, 2017, when it hit $43.68

--Down 8.17% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell as much as 9.51%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 25.51 points from the DJIA so far today

