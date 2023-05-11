Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Verizon Communications
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VZ   US92343V1044

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

(VZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58:22 2023-05-11 am EDT
37.53 USD   -0.28%
11:44aVerizon Communications : ESPN Edge and Verizon collaborate with NHL to launch ‘The Drop' AR Mini Games
PU
11:28aVerizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2023 annual meeting
GL
09:01aVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across West Virginia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verizon Communications : ESPN Edge and Verizon collaborate with NHL to launch ‘The Drop' AR Mini Games

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ESPN Edge and Verizon collaborate with NHL to launch 'The Drop' AR Mini Games
Media contact(s)
Caroline Brooks
caroline.brooks@verizon.com

Full Transparency

No Updates

NEW YORK - ESPN Edge and Verizon have teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide hockey fans with a new, innovative way to experience their content with The Drop AR Mini Games, available now.

The Drop AR Mini Games feature two exciting experiences, Puck Pong and Puck Pursuit, and are designed to complement ESPN's digital show "The Drop," where fans can enjoy hosts Arda Ocal and Greg Wyshynski discussing upcoming NHL matchups on ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

The games showcase the breadth of Verizon's leading technology solutions and network superiority, ESPN Edge's groundbreaking sports media innovation, and the power of partnerships to deliver innovative fan experiences.

Fans can now watch the broadcast and play the games simultaneously while competing solo or with friends. The leaderboard will display high scores enabling fans to see how they stack up against one another for bragging rights.

Additionally, The Drop AR Mini Games provide fans with new and innovative volumetric content that extends the ESPN experience into their homes. For example, fans can even have Ocal, volumetrically, in their living room, bantering with them in real-time as they play the game.

"Along with our partners, the ESPN Edge Innovation center has been experimenting with how Augmented Reality could enhance the way fans can experience sports content. The Drop AR Mini Games give fans a fun and exciting experience that also complements what we're doing from a production standpoint with 'The Drop,'" said Kevin Lopes, Vice President of Business Development & Innovation, ESPN. "The collective work done here by ESPN Edge, Verizon, and the NHL only enhances my bullish stance on AR and the ways we can engage fans in the future."

The Drop AR Mini Games are available to all fans - not just Verizon customers.

"Innovative experiences, breakthrough technologies and next-gen entertainment are crucial to delivering deeper engagement with audiences in ways we haven't been able to before," said Kris Soumas, head of consumer content partnerships for Verizon Consumer Group. "We're excited for fans to experience it and to see where our collaboration with ESPN Edge and NHL goes next."

The Drop AR Mini Games are available now on both Android and iOS devices via QR code.

Related Articles
11/02/2022
Today, NBCUniversal Content Distribution and Verizon announced a new, first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience on the Fios set top boxes featuring NBC's hit series "La Brea."
10/18/2022
Verizon today announced that NBA League Pass and NBA TV are the latest additions to +play, a first-of-its-kind platform for consumers to discover, purchase and manage - all in one place.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Verizon Communications Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
11:44aVerizon Communications : ESPN Edge and Verizon collaborate with NHL to launch ‘The D..
PU
11:28aVerizon reports preliminary results of shareholder vote at 2023 annual meeting
GL
09:01aVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across West Virginia
AQ
05/10Unfold the future with the new Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband
GL
05/10BlueJeans by Verizon Expands Partner Program to include Partner Leads
GL
05/10BlueJeans by Verizon Expands Partner Program to include Partner Leads
AQ
05/10Verizon continues to upgrade Wichita's best network
AQ
05/10Verizon upgrades network for Pensacola customers
AQ
05/09Verizon signs deal with Vertical Bridge for rapid expansion of new cell towers
GL
05/09Verizon issues its fifth $1 billion green bond
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 136 B - -
Net income 2023 19 389 M - -
Net Debt 2023 146 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 7,00%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 117 100
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Duration : Period :
Verizon Communications Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 37,63 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Erik Vestberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony T. Skiadas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shankar Arumugavelu Chief Information Officer & SVP-Verizon Wireless
Clarence Otis Lead Independent Director
Melanie Liddle Healey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.64%158 196
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED30.72%184 662
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.01%115 993
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.38%106 154
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED44.30%83 438
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.77%68 983
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer