Verizon Communications : Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference Webcast transcript

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 / 12:00PM, VZ.N - Verizon Communications Inc. at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Virtual)

And in that, as you all know, we have taken very big strategic decisions, everything from the acquisition of TracFone that we're in process with, divesting Verizon Media Group by acquiring C-Band, changing the structure of the company, all in all to sit there now in an extremely good position to continue to lead this market in the last 15 years. And as many of you have seen the last couple of quarters, we have actually performed fantastically when it comes to our financials, at the same time as we're doing this big transformation and addressing totally new areas and executing on some areas that we have developed during the last couple of years. So that is the uniqueness with us, how we have built the network, how we're addressing the market different from the others.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

Let's spend a little bit of time digging into a couple of those areas. I'd like to start with your consumer wireless business where you are #1, by almost any metric, subscribers, service revenue, margins, churn, you name it. But your competitors have taken significant steps to boost their scale, either through M&A or perhaps through additional acquisitions of spectrum. Why do you believe that your consumer business can continue to be a leader in what appears to be an increasingly competitive market?

Hans Vestberg - Verizon Communications Inc. - Chairman & CEO

If you look at how we have performed the last couple of quarters here, we are very pleased with our consumer wireless business. Team is doing a great job. Since the sort of inception of the unlimited that was started in 2017, we have constantly had a lead in new offerings and innovation in the market. And just to put it on the record, if you look at the scorecard of the second quarter for consumer wireless, we continue to take the #1 share of industry service revenue, and we take the #1 share of postpaid phone ARPU growth. That means that whatever new subscribers we're getting, together with our metrics of moving our customers from metered plan to unlimited plan to unlimited premium plan, is paying off. And that's why we also increased our service revenue guidance for year-end.

So all in all, we think we have found a model and the team with Ronan, and they are addressing the full consumer market. And that's why we also see the Fios business doing great now. I mean we have had 3 quarters up to the second quarter, which has probably been the 3 best quarter we ever had on Fios, and that momentum continues into -- to this quarter as well. So we are very excited over the full view we have on consumer, and that has given us all this possibility to create new values for our customer and, in the bottom, the best network. That's what we are aspiring for, and our customer likes it, and we feel that we have a really good position. That competition is getting better. That means that we just need to be even better to continue to be the #1 that we've been for so long. That means that we come to work every day to show that we can create more value for our customers and for our shareholders in a consumer business that nobody else can do.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

I'm glad you mentioned the improved outlook. So you had initially targeted that your wireless service revenue would grow greater than 3%. I think you've improved that to a range of 3.5% to 4%. And so we get a couple of questions about that. One is just relative to your own plan, where do you think you're outperforming? And then the next question, and I know you've gotten this question a lot, which is we have an industry that is experiencing record levels of subscriber growth this year. As you look at the backdrop, what insights have you been able to gain about where that additional growth is coming from? And what gives you confidence that as we inevitably kind of go back to a normalized run rate, you're going to continue to hang in there and not necessarily see it then?

Hans Vestberg - Verizon Communications Inc. - Chairman & CEO

So when it comes to where we are creating our strength in our service growth, I think it's a combination of getting our customers to join sort of the unlimited, the unlimited premium. And remember, we talked about that at Investor Day. We have a long journey still to move many of our customers to -- from metered plan to unlimited and unlimited premium. So we have, on our own base, enormous, great opportunity to continue to have value creation. Secondly, the market, of course, have a switcher pool. Remember also, the switcher pool is a little bit smaller nowadays,

