Verizon Communications : Inks Four New Long-Term Renewable Energy Purchase Pacts

By Colin Kellaher

Verizon Communications Inc. on Wednesday said it has signed four new long-term renewable energy purchase agreements totaling more than 450 megawatts of renewable energy capacity, bringing its total to 840 megawatts.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers said the agreements are part of its commitment to be carbon neutral in its operations across scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2035.

Verizon said the virtual power purchase agreements will help finance the re-powering of wind energy facilities and the construction of new solar facilities.

The company said the renewable energy capacity supported by the agreements it has signed to date will enable 981,444 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to be avoided annually.

Verizon, which last year became the first U.S. telecom company to issue a green bond, also detailed how it is spending the nearly $1 billion it raised. The company said it allocated $637 million to renewable energy, $319 million to green buildings, $37 million to energy efficiency, and $1 million to biodiversity and conservation.

